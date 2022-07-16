NATIONAL LEAGUE
TEAM PITCHING
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|Los Angeles
|2.98
|634
|263
|218
|789
|6
|26
|Atlanta
|3.58
|717
|329
|305
|885
|5
|33
|New York
|3.69
|697
|328
|253
|856
|13
|25
|Miami
|3.70
|690
|325
|286
|769
|4
|23
|Philadelphia
|3.78
|714
|335
|267
|791
|9
|22
|St. Louis
|3.78
|761
|346
|292
|677
|8
|22
|San Diego
|3.79
|700
|346
|285
|819
|10
|30
|Milwaukee
|3.80
|707
|340
|295
|857
|6
|35
|San Francisco
|3.85
|767
|338
|246
|739
|4
|18
|Arizona
|4.38
|772
|386
|283
|650
|3
|18
|Chicago
|4.70
|777
|415
|301
|782
|8
|18
|Pittsburgh
|4.72
|813
|419
|331
|723
|2
|23
|Colorado
|4.92
|852
|438
|295
|626
|2
|26
|Washington
|5.15
|850
|463
|336
|721
|3
|15
|Cincinnati
|5.24
|779
|460
|346
|796
|3
|17
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Alcantara Mia
|138
|92
|33
|123
|9
|4
|1.76
|Gonsolin LAD
|93
|55
|24
|86
|11
|0
|2.02
|Burnes Mil
|113
|73
|29
|144
|7
|4
|2.14
|Musgrove SD
|104
|78
|23
|102
|8
|2
|2.42
|Fried Atl
|112
|98
|22
|105
|9
|3
|2.56
|Mikolas StL
|113
|89
|22
|88
|6
|7
|2.62
|Rodón SF
|105
|82
|35
|131
|8
|5
|2.66
|Webb SF
|111
|98
|26
|96
|8
|3
|2.82
|López Mia
|104
|79
|32
|101
|6
|4
|2.86
|Wheeler Phi
|99
|86
|22
|108
|8
|5
|2.89
|Wright Atl
|110
|93
|34
|107
|11
|4
|2.95
|T.Anderson LAD
|97
|82
|17
|81
|10
|1
|2.96
|Wainwright StL
|111
|105
|31
|89
|6
|7
|3.00
|Urías LAD
|89
|72
|22
|86
|7
|6
|3.01
|Nola Phi
|118
|95
|15
|127
|5
|7
|3.35
|Kelly Ari
|104
|91
|36
|84
|8
|5
|3.36
|Darvish SD
|108
|85
|22
|100
|8
|4
|3.41
|Gallen Ari
|93
|73
|28
|89
|4
|2
|3.56
|Bassitt NYM
|102
|88
|28
|104
|7
|6
|3.79
|Bumgarner Ari
|96
|102
|33
|69
|5
|9
|3.83
|Brubaker Pit
|94
|93
|40
|97
|2
|8
|4.02
|Manaea SD
|94
|79
|36
|97
|4
|4
|4.09
|Hudson StL
|96
|89
|42
|53
|6
|6
|4.10
|Kuhl Col
|92
|92
|37
|65
|6
|5
|4.11
|Wood SF
|90
|91
|21
|90
|6
|7
|4.20
|Carrasco NYM
|99
|106
|26
|100
|10
|4
|4.27
|Gibson Phi
|97
|91
|26
|80
|5
|3
|4.35
|Gray Was
|92
|78
|39
|106
|7
|6
|4.40
|Morton Atl
|99
|87
|37
|114
|5
|4
|4.45
|Mahle Cin
|92
|84
|36
|102
|3
|7
|4.48
|I.Anderson Atl
|92
|94
|45
|79
|8
|5
|4.79
|Freeland Col
|101
|111
|32
|69
|4
|7
|4.96
|Márquez Col
|103
|112
|37
|85
|6
|7
|5.47
|Greene Cin
|90
|82
|40
|113
|3
|11
|5.78
|Corbin Was
|99
|134
|35
|91
|4
|12
|5.87
