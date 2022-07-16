NATIONAL LEAGUE

TEAM PITCHING

ERAHERBBSOShSv
Los Angeles2.98634263218789626
Atlanta3.58717329305885533
New York3.696973282538561325
Miami3.70690325286769423
Philadelphia3.78714335267791922
St. Louis3.78761346292677822
San Diego3.797003462858191030
Milwaukee3.80707340295857635
San Francisco3.85767338246739418
Arizona4.38772386283650318
Chicago4.70777415301782818
Pittsburgh4.72813419331723223
Colorado4.92852438295626226
Washington5.15850463336721315
Cincinnati5.24779460346796317

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

IPHBBSOWLERA
Alcantara Mia1389233123941.76
Gonsolin LAD935524861102.02
Burnes Mil1137329144742.14
Musgrove SD1047823102822.42
Fried Atl1129822105932.56
Mikolas StL113892288672.62
Rodón SF1058235131852.66
Webb SF111982696832.82
López Mia1047932101642.86
Wheeler Phi998622108852.89
Wright Atl11093341071142.95
T.Anderson LAD978217811012.96
Wainwright StL1111053189673.00
Urías LAD89722286763.01
Nola Phi1189515127573.35
Kelly Ari104913684853.36
Darvish SD1088522100843.41
Gallen Ari93732889423.56
Bassitt NYM1028828104763.79
Bumgarner Ari961023369593.83
Brubaker Pit94934097284.02
Manaea SD94793697444.09
Hudson StL96894253664.10
Kuhl Col92923765654.11
Wood SF90912190674.20
Carrasco NYM99106261001044.27
Gibson Phi97912680534.35
Gray Was927839106764.40
Morton Atl998737114544.45
Mahle Cin928436102374.48
I.Anderson Atl92944579854.79
Freeland Col1011113269474.96
Márquez Col1031123785675.47
Greene Cin9082401133115.78
Corbin Was9913435914125.87

