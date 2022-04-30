AMERICAN LEAGUE
TEAM PITCHING
|ERA
|H
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Sh
|Sv
|New York
|2.84
|144
|57
|65
|192
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|2.98
|131
|58
|54
|182
|1
|6
|Minnesota
|3.27
|148
|64
|61
|169
|3
|3
|Seattle
|3.27
|149
|64
|60
|169
|0
|3
|Boston
|3.43
|153
|71
|76
|187
|1
|5
|Detroit
|3.46
|147
|64
|52
|135
|2
|4
|Los Angeles
|3.56
|137
|74
|63
|175
|3
|7
|Houston
|3.65
|155
|72
|63
|168
|1
|5
|Oakland
|3.69
|151
|72
|61
|163
|2
|7
|Baltimore
|3.77
|158
|72
|66
|150
|3
|4
|Toronto
|3.89
|172
|81
|57
|177
|2
|10
|Chicago
|3.99
|149
|74
|86
|182
|0
|6
|Cleveland
|4.07
|153
|78
|52
|154
|0
|3
|Kansas City
|4.70
|159
|84
|58
|138
|3
|4
|Texas
|4.76
|160
|93
|81
|185
|1
|1
INDIVIDUAL PITCHING
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|W
|L
|ERA
|Gilbert Sea
|22
|15
|4
|22
|3
|0
|0.40
|Ryan Min
|23
|10
|6
|25
|3
|1
|1.17
|Cortes Jr. NYY
|20
|15
|3
|28
|1
|0
|1.31
|Blackburn Oak
|20
|14
|2
|18
|3
|0
|1.35
|Kopech ChW
|19
|9
|9
|18
|0
|0
|1.42
|Manoah Tor
|25
|15
|7
|25
|4
|0
|1.44
|Verlander Hou
|26
|14
|4
|28
|2
|1
|1.73
|Gausman Tor
|24
|25
|0
|31
|1
|1
|2.19
|Keller KC
|24
|14
|5
|17
|0
|2
|2.19
|McClanahan TB
|22
|16
|5
|31
|1
|1
|2.45
|Montgomery NYY
|20
|14
|5
|15
|0
|1
|2.70
|Bieber Cle
|22
|15
|5
|22
|1
|1
|2.82
|Greinke KC
|22
|21
|3
|6
|0
|1
|2.86
|Bundy Min
|21
|17
|3
|19
|3
|1
|2.95
|Pérez Tex
|21
|16
|5
|16
|0
|2
|3.00
|Kluber TB
|20
|19
|5
|18
|1
|1
|3.05
|Skubal Det
|20
|22
|3
|20
|1
|2
|3.05
|Valdez Hou
|20
|16
|12
|17
|1
|1
|3.15
|Cease ChW
|22
|16
|10
|28
|2
|1
|3.27
|Quantrill Cle
|22
|16
|10
|10
|1
|1
|3.27
|Eovaldi Bos
|21
|21
|3
|24
|1
|0
|3.32
|Irvin Oak
|21
|19
|5
|14
|2
|1
|3.32
|Flexen Sea
|24
|22
|6
|15
|1
|3
|3.38
|Plesac Cle
|21
|24
|4
|12
|1
|2
|3.80
|Ray Sea
|25
|22
|8
|18
|2
|1
|3.91
|Montas Oak
|29
|21
|8
|31
|2
|2
|4.25
|Rodriguez Det
|19
|17
|8
|18
|0
|1
|5.03
|Lyles Bal
|20
|25
|7
|15
|1
|2
|5.40
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.