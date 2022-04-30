AMERICAN LEAGUE

TEAM PITCHING

ERAHERBBSOShSv
New York2.84144576519227
Tampa Bay2.98131585418216
Minnesota3.27148646116933
Seattle3.27149646016903
Boston3.43153717618715
Detroit3.46147645213524
Los Angeles3.56137746317537
Houston3.65155726316815
Oakland3.69151726116327
Baltimore3.77158726615034
Toronto3.891728157177210
Chicago3.99149748618206
Cleveland4.07153785215403
Kansas City4.70159845813834
Texas4.76160938118511

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING

IPHBBSOWLERA
Gilbert Sea2215422300.40
Ryan Min2310625311.17
Cortes Jr. NYY2015328101.31
Blackburn Oak2014218301.35
Kopech ChW199918001.42
Manoah Tor2515725401.44
Verlander Hou2614428211.73
Gausman Tor2425031112.19
Keller KC2414517022.19
McClanahan TB2216531112.45
Montgomery NYY2014515012.70
Bieber Cle2215522112.82
Greinke KC222136012.86
Bundy Min2117319312.95
Pérez Tex2116516023.00
Kluber TB2019518113.05
Skubal Det2022320123.05
Valdez Hou20161217113.15
Cease ChW22161028213.27
Quantrill Cle22161010113.27
Eovaldi Bos2121324103.32
Irvin Oak2119514213.32
Flexen Sea2422615133.38
Plesac Cle2124412123.80
Ray Sea2522818213.91
Montas Oak2921831224.25
Rodriguez Det1917818015.03
Lyles Bal2025715125.40

