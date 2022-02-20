|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEAM DURANT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tatum
|20:20
|4-10
|0-0
|2-4
|5
|0
|8
|Wiggins
|15:15
|4-7
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|10
|Embiid
|30:35
|14-20
|3-3
|2-10
|4
|0
|36
|Morant
|17:33
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|6
|Young
|19:06
|5-13
|0-0
|0-2
|10
|0
|13
|Booker
|29:56
|9-18
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|20
|Murray
|26:38
|7-11
|2-2
|4-5
|5
|0
|17
|Ball
|22:23
|7-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|18
|Middleton
|20:42
|1-8
|2-2
|2-5
|2
|0
|5
|Towns
|14:12
|4-8
|0-0
|3-6
|3
|0
|9
|Gobert
|12:33
|3-3
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|0
|6
|LaVine
|10:47
|5-7
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|0
|12
|Totals
|240:00
|66-122
|7-7
|13-50
|41
|2
|160
Percentages: FG .541, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 21-59, .356 (Embiid 5-8, Ball 4-8, Young 3-9, LaVine 2-4, Wiggins 2-4, Booker 2-9, Murray 1-3, Towns 1-4, Middleton 1-5, Morant 0-1, Tatum 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray).
Turnovers: 14 (Booker 5, Young 3, Middleton 2, LaVine, Murray, Towns, Wiggins).
Steals: 11 (Booker 4, Ball 3, Young 2, Gobert, Tatum).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEAM LEBRON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Antetokounmpo
|26:40
|15-21
|0-0
|5-12
|6
|3
|30
|James
|36:15
|11-24
|0-0
|1-6
|8
|0
|24
|Jokic
|21:01
|4-5
|0-0
|3-9
|8
|0
|10
|Curry
|36:15
|17-30
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|50
|DeRozan
|26:40
|4-8
|2-2
|1-4
|5
|0
|10
|Doncic
|24:40
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|0
|8
|Allen
|23:45
|5-6
|0-0
|2-9
|1
|1
|10
|Garland
|23:45
|5-12
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|13
|Butler
|9:20
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|VanVleet
|9:20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|6
|Paul
|2:19
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|67-119
|2-2
|13-48
|40
|6
|163
Percentages: FG .563, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 27-62, .435 (Curry 16-27, Garland 3-7, Jokic 2-3, Doncic 2-4, VanVleet 2-4, James 2-11, Allen 0-1, Butler 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, Curry 2, Antetokounmpo, James).
Turnovers: 16 (Curry 5, James 3, Allen 2, Antetokounmpo, DeRozan, Doncic, Garland, Jokic, VanVleet).
Steals: 13 (Antetokounmpo 3, James 3, Butler 2, Garland 2, Allen, Curry, Jokic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Team Durant
|45
|49
|45
|21
|—
|160
|Team LeBron
|47
|46
|45
|25
|—
|163
T_2:12.