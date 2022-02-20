FGFTReb
TEAM DURANTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tatum20:204-100-02-4508
Wiggins15:154-70-00-01010
Embiid30:3514-203-32-104036
Morant17:333-60-00-1306
Young19:065-130-00-210013
Booker29:569-180-00-52120
Murray26:387-112-24-55017
Ball22:237-110-00-33118
Middleton20:421-82-22-5205
Towns14:124-80-03-6309
Gobert12:333-30-00-6006
LaVine10:475-70-00-33012
Totals240:0066-1227-713-50412160

Percentages: FG .541, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 21-59, .356 (Embiid 5-8, Ball 4-8, Young 3-9, LaVine 2-4, Wiggins 2-4, Booker 2-9, Murray 1-3, Towns 1-4, Middleton 1-5, Morant 0-1, Tatum 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Murray).

Turnovers: 14 (Booker 5, Young 3, Middleton 2, LaVine, Murray, Towns, Wiggins).

Steals: 11 (Booker 4, Ball 3, Young 2, Gobert, Tatum).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEAM LEBRONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Antetokounmpo26:4015-210-05-126330
James36:1511-240-01-68024
Jokic21:014-50-03-98010
Curry36:1517-300-01-52150
DeRozan26:404-82-21-45010
Doncic24:403-60-00-0308
Allen23:455-60-02-91110
Garland23:455-120-00-13013
Butler9:201-20-00-0102
VanVleet9:202-40-00-2306
Paul2:190-10-00-0010
Totals240:0067-1192-213-48406163

Percentages: FG .563, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 27-62, .435 (Curry 16-27, Garland 3-7, Jokic 2-3, Doncic 2-4, VanVleet 2-4, James 2-11, Allen 0-1, Butler 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Allen 2, Curry 2, Antetokounmpo, James).

Turnovers: 16 (Curry 5, James 3, Allen 2, Antetokounmpo, DeRozan, Doncic, Garland, Jokic, VanVleet).

Steals: 13 (Antetokounmpo 3, James 3, Butler 2, Garland 2, Allen, Curry, Jokic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Team Durant45494521160
Team LeBron47464525163

T_2:12.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you