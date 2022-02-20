TEAM DURANT (160)
Tatum 4-10 0-0 8, Wiggins 4-7 0-0 10, Embiid 14-20 3-3 36, Morant 3-6 0-0 6, Young 5-13 0-0 13, Middleton 1-8 2-2 5, LaVine 5-7 0-0 12, Gobert 3-3 0-0 6, Towns 4-8 0-0 9, Ball 7-11 0-0 18, Booker 9-18 0-0 20, Murray 7-11 2-2 17. Totals 66-122 7-7 160.
TEAM LEBRON (163)
Antetokounmpo 15-21 0-0 30, James 11-24 0-0 24, Jokic 4-5 0-0 10, Curry 17-30 0-0 50, DeRozan 4-8 2-2 10, Butler 1-2 0-0 2, Doncic 3-6 0-0 8, Allen 5-6 0-0 10, Garland 5-12 0-0 13, Paul 0-1 0-0 0, VanVleet 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 67-119 2-2 163.
|Team Durant
|45
|49
|45
|21
|—
|160
|Team LeBron
|47
|46
|45
|25
|—
|163
3-Point Goals_Team Durant 21-59 (Embiid 5-8, Ball 4-8, Young 3-9, LaVine 2-4, Wiggins 2-4, Booker 2-9, Murray 1-3, Towns 1-4, Middleton 1-5, Morant 0-1, Tatum 0-4), Team LeBron 27-62 (Curry 16-27, Garland 3-7, Jokic 2-3, Doncic 2-4, VanVleet 2-4, James 2-11, Allen 0-1, Butler 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Team Durant 50 (Embiid 10), Team LeBron 48 (Antetokounmpo 12). Assists_Team Durant 41 (Young 10), Team LeBron 40 (James, Jokic 8). Total Fouls_Team Durant 2, Team LeBron 6.