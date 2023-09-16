|Norfolk St.
|0
|7
|0
|2
|—
|9
|Temple
|14
|14
|10
|3
|—
|41
First Quarter
TEM_Joq.Smith 15 pass from Warner (Price kick), 11:37.
TEM_Patterson 1 run (Price kick), 1:09.
Second Quarter
NORF_Moore 2 pass from Kuhns (Willcox kick), 10:23.
TEM_Joq.Smith 51 run (Price kick), 9:00.
TEM_Hubbard 21 run (Price kick), 5:23.
Third Quarter
TEM_FG Price 38, 10:02.
TEM_Patterson 2 run (Price kick), 3:24.
Fourth Quarter
NORF_safety, 12:42.
TEM_FG Price 36, 1:59.
|NORF
|TEM
|First downs
|15
|27
|Total Net Yards
|240
|532
|Rushes-yards
|38-130
|41-290
|Passing
|110
|242
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-32
|Kickoff Returns
|3-43
|2-37
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|12-22-0
|15-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|0-0
|Punts
|5-38.8
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-36
|9-71
|Time of Possession
|30:24
|29:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Norfolk St., X.Evans 12-59, Ja.White 4-26, Kuhns 6-19, King 7-17, Henry 2-12, Lee 1-6, Nyangamukenga 3-5, Lennon 2-4, (Team) 1-(minus 18). Temple, Joq.Smith 15-142, Hubbard 4-57, Wilson 6-38, Warner 3-24, Saydee 6-14, Patterson 5-13, R.Clark 1-3, Am.Anderson 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Norfolk St., Kuhns 12-21-0-110, Sapp 0-1-0-0. Temple, Warner 14-22-0-238, Patterson 1-1-0-4.
RECEIVING_Norfolk St., X.Evans 3-17, Moore 2-23, Henry 1-24, Butler 1-13, Morris 1-13, Pegues 1-9, Perkins 1-5, Talbert 1-4, Mitchell 1-2. Temple, Am.Anderson 5-79, Wright 3-47, Baines 2-49, Hubbard 1-32, Martin-Robinson 1-19, Joq.Smith 1-15, Wilson 1-4, R.Clark 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Norfolk St., Willcox 49, Willcox 33. Temple, Price 49.
