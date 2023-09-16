Norfolk St.07029
Temple141410341

First Quarter

TEM_Joq.Smith 15 pass from Warner (Price kick), 11:37.

TEM_Patterson 1 run (Price kick), 1:09.

Second Quarter

NORF_Moore 2 pass from Kuhns (Willcox kick), 10:23.

TEM_Joq.Smith 51 run (Price kick), 9:00.

TEM_Hubbard 21 run (Price kick), 5:23.

Third Quarter

TEM_FG Price 38, 10:02.

TEM_Patterson 2 run (Price kick), 3:24.

Fourth Quarter

NORF_safety, 12:42.

TEM_FG Price 36, 1:59.

NORFTEM
First downs1527
Total Net Yards240532
Rushes-yards38-13041-290
Passing110242
Punt Returns0-03-32
Kickoff Returns3-432-37
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int12-22-015-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-50-0
Punts5-38.80-0.0
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalties-Yards4-369-71
Time of Possession30:2429:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Norfolk St., X.Evans 12-59, Ja.White 4-26, Kuhns 6-19, King 7-17, Henry 2-12, Lee 1-6, Nyangamukenga 3-5, Lennon 2-4, (Team) 1-(minus 18). Temple, Joq.Smith 15-142, Hubbard 4-57, Wilson 6-38, Warner 3-24, Saydee 6-14, Patterson 5-13, R.Clark 1-3, Am.Anderson 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Norfolk St., Kuhns 12-21-0-110, Sapp 0-1-0-0. Temple, Warner 14-22-0-238, Patterson 1-1-0-4.

RECEIVING_Norfolk St., X.Evans 3-17, Moore 2-23, Henry 1-24, Butler 1-13, Morris 1-13, Pegues 1-9, Perkins 1-5, Talbert 1-4, Mitchell 1-2. Temple, Am.Anderson 5-79, Wright 3-47, Baines 2-49, Hubbard 1-32, Martin-Robinson 1-19, Joq.Smith 1-15, Wilson 1-4, R.Clark 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Norfolk St., Willcox 49, Willcox 33. Temple, Price 49.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

