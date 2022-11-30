FGFTReb
TEMPLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hicks353-70-01-5109
Reynolds233-64-50-82210
Battle258-152-20-11422
Dunn376-135-71-66317
Miller330-50-01-4110
White260-20-01-6010
Jourdain133-31-41-5007
Jongkuch81-10-01-3022
Totals20024-5212-186-38111367

Percentages: FG .462, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds).

Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn).

Steals: 2 (Miller, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LA SALLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doucoure122-30-01-3124
H.Drame230-60-01-5110
Brantley396-172-43-94214
Brickus262-80-00-4135
Nickelberry251-70-01-2113
Gill244-110-01-3248
F.Drame210-50-04-6120
Jocius205-81-21-20411
Marrero102-40-00-1006
Totals20022-693-612-35111951

Percentages: FG .319, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Marrero 2-2, Brickus 1-3, Nickelberry 1-4, F.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-3, Gill 0-3, H.Drame 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Jocius 2, Nickelberry).

Turnovers: 11 (Brickus 4, Brantley 2, Nickelberry 2, F.Drame, H.Drame, Marrero).

Steals: 10 (Brantley 5, Gill 2, Doucoure, F.Drame, Marrero).

Technical Fouls: None.

Temple214667
La Salle292251

.

