|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEMPLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hicks
|35
|3-7
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|9
|Reynolds
|23
|3-6
|4-5
|0-8
|2
|2
|10
|Battle
|25
|8-15
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|22
|Dunn
|37
|6-13
|5-7
|1-6
|6
|3
|17
|Miller
|33
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|1
|0
|White
|26
|0-2
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|0
|Jourdain
|13
|3-3
|1-4
|1-5
|0
|0
|7
|Jongkuch
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|12-18
|6-38
|11
|13
|67
Percentages: FG .462, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Jourdain 4, Reynolds).
Turnovers: 12 (Miller 4, Battle 3, Reynolds 2, White 2, Dunn).
Steals: 2 (Miller, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doucoure
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|H.Drame
|23
|0-6
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|0
|Brantley
|39
|6-17
|2-4
|3-9
|4
|2
|14
|Brickus
|26
|2-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|5
|Nickelberry
|25
|1-7
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|Gill
|24
|4-11
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|8
|F.Drame
|21
|0-5
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|2
|0
|Jocius
|20
|5-8
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|11
|Marrero
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|22-69
|3-6
|12-35
|11
|19
|51
Percentages: FG .319, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Marrero 2-2, Brickus 1-3, Nickelberry 1-4, F.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-3, Gill 0-3, H.Drame 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jocius 2, Nickelberry).
Turnovers: 11 (Brickus 4, Brantley 2, Nickelberry 2, F.Drame, H.Drame, Marrero).
Steals: 10 (Brantley 5, Gill 2, Doucoure, F.Drame, Marrero).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Temple
|21
|46
|—
|67
|La Salle
|29
|22
|—
|51
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.