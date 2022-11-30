TEMPLE (4-4)
Hicks 3-7 0-0 9, Reynolds 3-6 4-5 10, Battle 8-15 2-2 22, Dunn 6-13 5-7 17, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, White 0-2 0-0 0, Jourdain 3-3 1-4 7, Jongkuch 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-52 12-18 67.
LA SALLE (3-4)
Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, H.Drame 0-6 0-0 0, Brantley 6-17 2-4 14, Brickus 2-8 0-0 5, Nickelberry 1-7 0-0 3, Gill 4-11 0-0 8, F.Drame 0-5 0-0 0, Jocius 5-8 1-2 11, Marrero 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-69 3-6 51.
Halftime_La Salle 29-21. 3-Point Goals_Temple 7-19 (Battle 4-8, Hicks 3-5, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Dunn 0-3), La Salle 4-19 (Marrero 2-2, Brickus 1-3, Nickelberry 1-4, F.Drame 0-1, Brantley 0-3, H.Drame 0-3, Gill 0-3). Rebounds_Temple 38 (Reynolds 8), La Salle 35 (Brantley 9). Assists_Temple 11 (Dunn 6), La Salle 11 (Brantley 4). Total Fouls_Temple 13, La Salle 19.
