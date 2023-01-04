FGFTReb
TEMPLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hicks250-40-00-7000
Jongkuch120-10-02-4010
Jourdain264-111-21-4039
Miller363-66-60-01413
White344-52-22-73210
Battle294-115-61-41115
Dunn285-109-100-51219
Okpomo91-10-02-3042
Totals20021-4923-268-3461768

Percentages: FG .429, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White).

Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain).

Steals: 6 (Miller 3, Battle, Dunn, Jongkuch).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hines313-70-01-2236
Tchewa346-128-115-121120
Chaplin211-41-21-1113
Conwell221-60-00-1223
Harris193-92-31-4249
Miguel212-100-22-3234
Bryant195-70-11-20410
Smith184-50-00-0129
Walker110-10-00-2110
Totals20025-6111-1911-27122164

Percentages: FG .410, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Conwell 1-2, Smith 1-2, Harris 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Miguel 0-1, Chaplin 0-2, Hines 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Miguel 2).

Turnovers: 16 (Conwell 3, Miguel 3, Harris 2, Hines 2, Smith 2, Tchewa 2, Bryant, Chaplin).

Steals: 7 (Conwell 4, Miguel 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

Temple303868
South Florida244064

.

