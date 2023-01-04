|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEMPLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hicks
|25
|0-4
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|0
|0
|Jongkuch
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|0
|Jourdain
|26
|4-11
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|9
|Miller
|36
|3-6
|6-6
|0-0
|1
|4
|13
|White
|34
|4-5
|2-2
|2-7
|3
|2
|10
|Battle
|29
|4-11
|5-6
|1-4
|1
|1
|15
|Dunn
|28
|5-10
|9-10
|0-5
|1
|2
|19
|Okpomo
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|4
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-49
|23-26
|8-34
|6
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .885.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Okpomo 2, Dunn, Jourdain, Miller, White).
Turnovers: 18 (Battle 5, Dunn 4, Hicks 3, White 3, Miller 2, Jourdain).
Steals: 6 (Miller 3, Battle, Dunn, Jongkuch).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hines
|31
|3-7
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|6
|Tchewa
|34
|6-12
|8-11
|5-12
|1
|1
|20
|Chaplin
|21
|1-4
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|3
|Conwell
|22
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|3
|Harris
|19
|3-9
|2-3
|1-4
|2
|4
|9
|Miguel
|21
|2-10
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|3
|4
|Bryant
|19
|5-7
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|4
|10
|Smith
|18
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|9
|Walker
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|11-19
|11-27
|12
|21
|64
Percentages: FG .410, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Conwell 1-2, Smith 1-2, Harris 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Miguel 0-1, Chaplin 0-2, Hines 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Miguel 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Conwell 3, Miguel 3, Harris 2, Hines 2, Smith 2, Tchewa 2, Bryant, Chaplin).
Steals: 7 (Conwell 4, Miguel 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Temple
|30
|38
|—
|68
|South Florida
|24
|40
|—
|64
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.