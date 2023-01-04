TEMPLE (9-7)
Hicks 0-4 0-0 0, Jongkuch 0-1 0-0 0, Jourdain 4-11 1-2 9, Miller 3-6 6-6 13, White 4-5 2-2 10, Battle 4-11 5-6 15, Dunn 5-10 9-10 19, Okpomo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-49 23-26 68.
SOUTH FLORIDA (7-8)
Hines 3-7 0-0 6, Tchewa 6-12 8-11 20, Chaplin 1-4 1-2 3, Conwell 1-6 0-0 3, Harris 3-9 2-3 9, Miguel 2-10 0-2 4, Bryant 5-7 0-1 10, Smith 4-5 0-0 9, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 11-19 64.
Halftime_Temple 30-24. 3-Point Goals_Temple 3-14 (Battle 2-5, Miller 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Jourdain 0-1, Hicks 0-4), South Florida 3-13 (Conwell 1-2, Smith 1-2, Harris 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Miguel 0-1, Chaplin 0-2, Hines 0-2). Rebounds_Temple 34 (Hicks, White 7), South Florida 27 (Tchewa 12). Assists_Temple 6 (White 3), South Florida 12 (Hines, Conwell, Harris, Miguel 2). Total Fouls_Temple 17, South Florida 21.
