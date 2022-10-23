Indianapolis007310
Tennessee3100619

First Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 27, 4:03.

Second Quarter

Ten_Adams 76 interception return (Bullock kick), 9:25.

Ten_FG Bullock 28, 1:57.

Third Quarter

Ind_P.Campbell 4 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 4:07.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 38, 13:47.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 50, 8:31.

Ten_FG Bullock 48, 4:47.

A_69,459.

IndTen
First downs1716
Total Net Yards292254
Rushes-yards17-6535-138
Passing227116
Punt Returns3-470-0
Kickoff Returns3-482-45
Interceptions Ret.0-02-80
Comp-Att-Int33-44-213-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-162-16
Punts5-35.23-54.667
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards4-282-15
Time of Possession28:2731:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 10-58, Jackson 2-3, Ryan 1-2, Hines 4-2. Tennessee, Henry 30-128, Tannehill 4-6, Hilliard 1-4.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Ryan 33-44-2-243. Tennessee, Tannehill 13-20-0-132.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Campbell 10-70, Taylor 7-27, Pittman 6-58, Hines 5-41, Pierce 3-37, Granson 1-6, Woods 1-4. Tennessee, Hooper 3-56, Woods 3-26, Henry 3-10, Hollister 2-32, Haskins 1-5, Kinsey 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

