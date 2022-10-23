|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|7
|3
|—
|10
|Tennessee
|3
|10
|0
|6
|—
|19
First Quarter
Ten_FG Bullock 27, 4:03.
Second Quarter
Ten_Adams 76 interception return (Bullock kick), 9:25.
Ten_FG Bullock 28, 1:57.
Third Quarter
Ind_P.Campbell 4 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 4:07.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_FG Bullock 38, 13:47.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 50, 8:31.
Ten_FG Bullock 48, 4:47.
A_69,459.
|Ind
|Ten
|First downs
|17
|16
|Total Net Yards
|292
|254
|Rushes-yards
|17-65
|35-138
|Passing
|227
|116
|Punt Returns
|3-47
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-48
|2-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-80
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-44-2
|13-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|2-16
|Punts
|5-35.2
|3-54.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-28
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|28:27
|31:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 10-58, Jackson 2-3, Ryan 1-2, Hines 4-2. Tennessee, Henry 30-128, Tannehill 4-6, Hilliard 1-4.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Ryan 33-44-2-243. Tennessee, Tannehill 13-20-0-132.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Campbell 10-70, Taylor 7-27, Pittman 6-58, Hines 5-41, Pierce 3-37, Granson 1-6, Woods 1-4. Tennessee, Hooper 3-56, Woods 3-26, Henry 3-10, Hollister 2-32, Haskins 1-5, Kinsey 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
