Indianapolis007310
Tennessee3100619

First Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 27, 4:03. Drive: 11 plays, 62 yards, 5:32. Key Plays: Tannehill 8 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 27 pass to Hollister; Tannehill 13 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-7. Tennessee 3, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Ten_Adams 76 interception return (Bullock kick), 9:25. Tennessee 10, Indianapolis 0.

Ten_FG Bullock 28, 1:57. Drive: 8 plays, 52 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Long 4 interception return to Tennessee 38; Henry 23 run; Tannehill 5 pass to Hollister on 3rd-and-7. Tennessee 13, Indianapolis 0.

Third Quarter

Ind_P.Campbell 4 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 4:07. Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 6:20. Key Plays: Ryan 11 pass to P.Campbell on 3rd-and-5; Ryan 1 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-3; Ryan 14 pass to Pittman on 4th-and-2; Ryan 6 pass to Hines on 3rd-and-2. Tennessee 13, Indianapolis 7.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 38, 13:47. Drive: 12 plays, 55 yards, 5:20. Key Plays: Tannehill 14 pass to Hooper on 3rd-and-10; Tannehill 7 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-4; Tannehill 23 pass to Hooper; Hilliard 4 run on 3rd-and-9. Tennessee 16, Indianapolis 7.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 50, 8:31. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 2:35. Key Plays: Ryan 12 pass to Pierce; Ryan 2 run on 3rd-and-5. Tennessee 16, Indianapolis 10.

Ten_FG Bullock 48, 4:47. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Haskins kick return to Tennessee 29; Tannehill 19 pass to Hooper on 3rd-and-6. Tennessee 19, Indianapolis 10.

A_69,459.

IndTen
FIRST DOWNS1716
Rushing58
Passing126
Penalty02
THIRD DOWN EFF4-135-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-10-0
TOTAL NET YARDS292254
Total Plays6457
Avg Gain4.64.5
NET YARDS RUSHING65138
Rushes1735
Avg per rush3.8243.943
NET YARDS PASSING227116
Sacked-Yds lost3-162-16
Gross-Yds passing243132
Completed-Att.33-4413-20
Had Intercepted20
Yards-Pass Play4.835.273
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB3-1-16-3-3
PUNTS-Avg.5-35.23-54.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE95125
Punt Returns3-470-0
Kickoff Returns3-482-45
Interceptions0-02-80
PENALTIES-Yds4-282-15
FUMBLES-Lost1-11-1
TIME OF POSSESSION28:2731:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 10-58, Jackson 2-3, Ryan 1-2, Hines 4-2. Tennessee, Henry 30-128, Tannehill 4-6, Hilliard 1-4.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Ryan 33-44-2-243. Tennessee, Tannehill 13-20-0-132.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Campbell 10-70, Taylor 7-27, Pittman 6-58, Hines 5-41, Pierce 3-37, Granson 1-6, Woods 1-4. Tennessee, Hooper 3-56, Woods 3-26, Henry 3-10, Hollister 2-32, Haskins 1-5, Kinsey 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 3-47. Tennessee, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 3-48. Tennessee, Haskins 2-45.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Stewart 7-5-0, Okereke 6-4-0, Franklin 4-3-0, Speed 4-0-0, Ngakoue 3-2-1, Moore 3-1-1, McLeod 3-1-0, Lewis 2-1-0, Blackmon 2-0-0, Gilmore 2-0-0, Rodgers 1-1-0, Banogu 1-0-0, Facyson 1-0-0, Odenigbo 1-0-0, Pittman 1-0-0, Thomas 1-0-0, Buckner 0-3-0, Cowart 0-1-0. Tennessee, Hooker 9-1-0, Adams 6-4-0, Long 5-3-0, McCreary 5-0-0, Simmons 3-3-1, Fulton 3-3-0, Mitchell 3-0-0, Byard 2-2-0, Cole 2-2-0, Autry 2-1-1, Dupree 2-1-1, Schobert 2-1-0, Edwards 1-0-0, Weaver 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. Tennessee, Adams 1-76, Long 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Max Causey, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Denise Crudup.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you