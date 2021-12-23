San Francisco730717
Tennessee00101020

First Quarter

SF_Je.Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 9:57.

Second Quarter

SF_FG Gould 48, 8:31.

Third Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 38, 8:45.

Ten_Foreman 3 run (Bullock kick), 7:13.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_A.Brown 18 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 13:02.

SF_Aiyuk 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 2:20.

Ten_FG Bullock 44, :04.

A_69,361.

SFTen
First downs2216
Total Net Yards389278
Rushes-yards21-8324-90
Passing306188
Punt Returns1-120-0
Kickoff Returns0-02-57
Interceptions Ret.0-02-21
Comp-Att-Int26-35-222-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-164-21
Punts2-35.05-46.0
Fumbles-Lost3-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-416-57
Time of Possession30:3129:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Je.Wilson 14-45, Samuel 5-32, Hasty 1-3, Garoppolo 1-3. Tennessee, McNichols 7-31, Tannehill 3-22, Hilliard 5-20, Foreman 9-17.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 26-35-2-322. Tennessee, Tannehill 22-29-0-209, A.Brown 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 9-159, Aiyuk 4-40, Juszczyk 3-45, Hasty 3-26, Je.Wilson 3-12, Kittle 2-21, Jennings 2-19. Tennessee, A.Brown 11-145, Swaim 3-10, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-38, Hilliard 2-(minus 6), Firkser 1-13, Ju.Jones 1-7, Rogers 1-3, Blasingame 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

