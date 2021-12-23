|San Francisco
|7
|3
|0
|7
|—
|17
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|10
|10
|—
|20
First Quarter
SF_Je.Wilson 1 run (Gould kick), 9:57.
Second Quarter
SF_FG Gould 48, 8:31.
Third Quarter
Ten_FG Bullock 38, 8:45.
Ten_Foreman 3 run (Bullock kick), 7:13.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_A.Brown 18 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 13:02.
SF_Aiyuk 2 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 2:20.
Ten_FG Bullock 44, :04.
A_69,361.
|SF
|Ten
|First downs
|22
|16
|Total Net Yards
|389
|278
|Rushes-yards
|21-83
|24-90
|Passing
|306
|188
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-57
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-21
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-35-2
|22-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|4-21
|Punts
|2-35.0
|5-46.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-41
|6-57
|Time of Possession
|30:31
|29:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_San Francisco, Je.Wilson 14-45, Samuel 5-32, Hasty 1-3, Garoppolo 1-3. Tennessee, McNichols 7-31, Tannehill 3-22, Hilliard 5-20, Foreman 9-17.
PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 26-35-2-322. Tennessee, Tannehill 22-29-0-209, A.Brown 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 9-159, Aiyuk 4-40, Juszczyk 3-45, Hasty 3-26, Je.Wilson 3-12, Kittle 2-21, Jennings 2-19. Tennessee, A.Brown 11-145, Swaim 3-10, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-38, Hilliard 2-(minus 6), Firkser 1-13, Ju.Jones 1-7, Rogers 1-3, Blasingame 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.