|Tennessee
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Washington
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Ten_Hilliard 13 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 3:58.
Was_FG Slye 50, :26.
Second Quarter
Was_Brown 75 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 13:56.
Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), :14.
Third Quarter
Was_Brown 30 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 4:36.
Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 1:03.
A_51,836.
|Ten
|Was
|First downs
|15
|17
|Total Net Yards
|241
|385
|Rushes-yards
|32-105
|17-43
|Passing
|136
|342
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|5-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-46
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-25-0
|25-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-45
|3-17
|Punts
|8-52.0
|6-41.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-69
|9-71
|Time of Possession
|32:40
|27:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-102, Tannehill 3-3, Hilliard 1-0. Washington, Robinson 9-22, Wentz 5-15, Gibson 3-6.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 15-25-0-181. Washington, Wentz 25-38-1-359.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Woods 4-37, Hilliard 4-23, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-72, Henry 2-30, Hooper 1-7, Philips 1-7, Swaim 1-5. Washington, Samuel 6-62, McLaurin 5-76, McKissic 5-37, Bates 3-39, Gibson 3-33, Brown 2-105, Sims 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
