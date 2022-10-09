Tennessee777021
Washington377017

First Quarter

Ten_Hilliard 13 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 3:58.

Was_FG Slye 50, :26.

Second Quarter

Was_Brown 75 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 13:56.

Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), :14.

Third Quarter

Was_Brown 30 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 4:36.

Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 1:03.

A_51,836.

TenWas
First downs1517
Total Net Yards241385
Rushes-yards32-10517-43
Passing136342
Punt Returns1-05-29
Kickoff Returns0-03-46
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int15-25-025-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-453-17
Punts8-52.06-41.167
Fumbles-Lost0-03-0
Penalties-Yards8-699-71
Time of Possession32:4027:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-102, Tannehill 3-3, Hilliard 1-0. Washington, Robinson 9-22, Wentz 5-15, Gibson 3-6.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 15-25-0-181. Washington, Wentz 25-38-1-359.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Woods 4-37, Hilliard 4-23, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-72, Henry 2-30, Hooper 1-7, Philips 1-7, Swaim 1-5. Washington, Samuel 6-62, McLaurin 5-76, McKissic 5-37, Bates 3-39, Gibson 3-33, Brown 2-105, Sims 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

