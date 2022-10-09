|Tennessee
|7
|7
|7
|0
|—
|21
|Washington
|3
|7
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Ten_Hilliard 13 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 3:58. Drive: 6 plays, 52 yards, 2:32. Key Plays: Henry 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 24 pass to Henry. Tennessee 7, Washington 0.
Was_FG Slye 50, :26. Drive: 8 plays, 43 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Wentz 32 pass to Samuel; Wentz 11 pass to Samuel. Tennessee 7, Washington 3.
Second Quarter
Was_Brown 75 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 13:56. Drive: 1 play, 75 yards, 00:10. Washington 10, Tennessee 7.
Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), :14. Drive: 15 plays, 81 yards, 6:57. Key Plays: Tannehill 8 pass to Hilliard on 3rd-and-5; Henry 13 run; Tannehill 12 pass to Woods; Tannehill 4 pass to Hilliard on 3rd-and-8. Tennessee 14, Washington 10.
Third Quarter
Was_Brown 30 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 4:36. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 3:14. Key Plays: Wentz 15 pass to Gibson; Wentz 20 pass to Bates. Washington 17, Tennessee 14.
Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 1:03. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Tannehill 61 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine; Tannehill 13 pass to Woods; Tannehill 7 pass to Hooper on 3rd-and-7. Tennessee 21, Washington 17.
A_51,836.
|Ten
|Was
|FIRST DOWNS
|15
|17
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|6
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-14
|1-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|241
|385
|Total Plays
|62
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|105
|43
|Rushes
|32
|17
|Avg per rush
|3.281
|2.529
|NET YARDS PASSING
|136
|342
|Sacked-Yds lost
|5-45
|3-17
|Gross-Yds passing
|181
|359
|Completed-Att.
|15-25
|25-38
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.533
|8.341
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|4-1-1
|4-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|8-52.0
|6-41.167
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|0
|75
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|5-29
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-46
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-69
|9-71
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|3-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:40
|27:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-102, Tannehill 3-3, Hilliard 1-0. Washington, Robinson 9-22, Wentz 5-15, Gibson 3-6.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 15-25-0-181. Washington, Wentz 25-38-1-359.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Woods 4-37, Hilliard 4-23, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-72, Henry 2-30, Hooper 1-7, Philips 1-7, Swaim 1-5. Washington, Samuel 6-62, McLaurin 5-76, McKissic 5-37, Bates 3-39, Gibson 3-33, Brown 2-105, Sims 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Woods 1-0. Washington, Milne 5-29.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, None. Washington, Milne 2-27, Williams 1-19.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Long 6-5-0, Byard 6-2-0, Simmons 3-2-1.5, Fulton 3-1-0, Mitchell 3-1-0, Tart 2-1-0, Adams 2-0-0, McCreary 2-0-0, Autry 1-3-1, Cole 1-1-0, Strong 1-1-0, Farley 1-0-0, Kalu 1-0-0, Weaver 1-0-0, Okuayinonu 0-1-.5, N.Jones 0-1-0. Washington, Holcomb 11-4-0, Sweat 5-1-2, McCain 4-2-0, Davis 3-2-0, Smith-Williams 3-1-1, Fuller 3-0-0, Obada 2-1-1, Curl 2-0-0, St-Juste 2-0-0, Payne 1-2-.5, Allen 1-1-.5, Forrest 1-1-0, Toohill 1-1-0, Jackson 1-0-0, McKissic 1-0-0, Bostic 0-2-0, Wildgoose 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, Long 1-0. Washington, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.
