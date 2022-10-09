Tennessee777021
Washington377017

First Quarter

Ten_Hilliard 13 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 3:58. Drive: 6 plays, 52 yards, 2:32. Key Plays: Henry 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Tannehill 24 pass to Henry. Tennessee 7, Washington 0.

Was_FG Slye 50, :26. Drive: 8 plays, 43 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Wentz 32 pass to Samuel; Wentz 11 pass to Samuel. Tennessee 7, Washington 3.

Second Quarter

Was_Brown 75 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 13:56. Drive: 1 play, 75 yards, 00:10. Washington 10, Tennessee 7.

Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), :14. Drive: 15 plays, 81 yards, 6:57. Key Plays: Tannehill 8 pass to Hilliard on 3rd-and-5; Henry 13 run; Tannehill 12 pass to Woods; Tannehill 4 pass to Hilliard on 3rd-and-8. Tennessee 14, Washington 10.

Third Quarter

Was_Brown 30 pass from Wentz (Slye kick), 4:36. Drive: 6 plays, 80 yards, 3:14. Key Plays: Wentz 15 pass to Gibson; Wentz 20 pass to Bates. Washington 17, Tennessee 14.

Ten_Henry 1 run (Bullock kick), 1:03. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:33. Key Plays: Tannehill 61 pass to Westbrook-Ikhine; Tannehill 13 pass to Woods; Tannehill 7 pass to Hooper on 3rd-and-7. Tennessee 21, Washington 17.

A_51,836.

TenWas
FIRST DOWNS1517
Rushing74
Passing611
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF4-141-11
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-11-2
TOTAL NET YARDS241385
Total Plays6258
Avg Gain3.96.6
NET YARDS RUSHING10543
Rushes3217
Avg per rush3.2812.529
NET YARDS PASSING136342
Sacked-Yds lost5-453-17
Gross-Yds passing181359
Completed-Att.15-2525-38
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play4.5338.341
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB4-1-14-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.8-52.06-41.167
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE075
Punt Returns1-05-29
Kickoff Returns0-03-46
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds8-699-71
FUMBLES-Lost0-03-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:4027:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-102, Tannehill 3-3, Hilliard 1-0. Washington, Robinson 9-22, Wentz 5-15, Gibson 3-6.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 15-25-0-181. Washington, Wentz 25-38-1-359.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Woods 4-37, Hilliard 4-23, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-72, Henry 2-30, Hooper 1-7, Philips 1-7, Swaim 1-5. Washington, Samuel 6-62, McLaurin 5-76, McKissic 5-37, Bates 3-39, Gibson 3-33, Brown 2-105, Sims 1-7.

PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Woods 1-0. Washington, Milne 5-29.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, None. Washington, Milne 2-27, Williams 1-19.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Long 6-5-0, Byard 6-2-0, Simmons 3-2-1.5, Fulton 3-1-0, Mitchell 3-1-0, Tart 2-1-0, Adams 2-0-0, McCreary 2-0-0, Autry 1-3-1, Cole 1-1-0, Strong 1-1-0, Farley 1-0-0, Kalu 1-0-0, Weaver 1-0-0, Okuayinonu 0-1-.5, N.Jones 0-1-0. Washington, Holcomb 11-4-0, Sweat 5-1-2, McCain 4-2-0, Davis 3-2-0, Smith-Williams 3-1-1, Fuller 3-0-0, Obada 2-1-1, Curl 2-0-0, St-Juste 2-0-0, Payne 1-2-.5, Allen 1-1-.5, Forrest 1-1-0, Toohill 1-1-0, Jackson 1-0-0, McKissic 1-0-0, Bostic 0-2-0, Wildgoose 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, Long 1-0. Washington, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Land Clark, Ump Paul King, HL Tom Stephan, LJ Brian Bolinger, FJ Michael Banks, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Meyer, Replay Randy Campbell.

