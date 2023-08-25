New England07007
Tennessee6701023

First Quarter

Ten_FG Badgley 44, 7:43.

Ten_FG Badgley 27, 6:06.

Second Quarter

NE_Harris 5 run (Ryland kick), 13:16.

Ten_Chestnut 12 pass from Willis (Badgley kick), :15.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_K.Jackson 26 pass from Willis (Badgley kick), 14:11.

Ten_FG Badgley 33, 3:01.

A_65,175.

NETen
First downs820
Total Net Yards79368
Rushes-yards18-5543-163
Passing24205
Punt Returns1-62-23
Kickoff Returns2-530-0
Interceptions Ret.2-60-0
Comp-Att-Int8-18-015-20-2
Sacked-Yards Lost6-332-6
Punts7-49.4292-59.5
Fumbles-Lost3-12-0
Penalties-Yards3-428-46
Time of Possession21:2238:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Strong 8-31, Harris 7-17, Cunningham 1-5, Taylor 1-3, McSorley 1-(minus 1). Tennessee, Patrick 15-76, Chestnut 9-30, Spears 9-28, Willis 8-17, Kinsey 2-12.

PASSING_New England, Zappe 8-15-0-57, McSorley 0-1-0-0, Cunningham 0-2-0-0. Tennessee, Willis 15-20-2-211.

RECEIVING_New England, Pitts 2-26, Strong 2-13, Taylor 1-10, Sokol 1-5, Firkser 1-4, Cunningham 1-(minus 1). Tennessee, Dowell 2-49, Chestnut 2-42, Patrick 2-18, Spears 2-13, K.Jackson 1-26, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-22, Moore 1-13, Rader 1-12, Whyle 1-8, Harrison 1-7, Mack 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Badgley 39.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you