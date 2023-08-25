|New England
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Tennessee
|6
|7
|0
|10
|—
|23
First Quarter
Ten_FG Badgley 44, 7:43.
Ten_FG Badgley 27, 6:06.
Second Quarter
NE_Harris 5 run (Ryland kick), 13:16.
Ten_Chestnut 12 pass from Willis (Badgley kick), :15.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_K.Jackson 26 pass from Willis (Badgley kick), 14:11.
Ten_FG Badgley 33, 3:01.
A_65,175.
|NE
|Ten
|First downs
|8
|20
|Total Net Yards
|79
|368
|Rushes-yards
|18-55
|43-163
|Passing
|24
|205
|Punt Returns
|1-6
|2-23
|Kickoff Returns
|2-53
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-6
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-18-0
|15-20-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-33
|2-6
|Punts
|7-49.429
|2-59.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-42
|8-46
|Time of Possession
|21:22
|38:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Strong 8-31, Harris 7-17, Cunningham 1-5, Taylor 1-3, McSorley 1-(minus 1). Tennessee, Patrick 15-76, Chestnut 9-30, Spears 9-28, Willis 8-17, Kinsey 2-12.
PASSING_New England, Zappe 8-15-0-57, McSorley 0-1-0-0, Cunningham 0-2-0-0. Tennessee, Willis 15-20-2-211.
RECEIVING_New England, Pitts 2-26, Strong 2-13, Taylor 1-10, Sokol 1-5, Firkser 1-4, Cunningham 1-(minus 1). Tennessee, Dowell 2-49, Chestnut 2-42, Patrick 2-18, Spears 2-13, K.Jackson 1-26, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-22, Moore 1-13, Rader 1-12, Whyle 1-8, Harrison 1-7, Mack 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Badgley 39.
