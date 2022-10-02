Tennessee14100024
Indianapolis0107017

First Quarter

Ten_R.Woods 7 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 8:00.

Ten_Henry 19 run (Bullock kick), 3:46.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 27, 13:25.

Ten_FG Bullock 44, 9:39.

Ten_Okonkwo 8 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:40.

Ind_Alie-Cox 14 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 2:13.

Third Quarter

Ind_Alie-Cox 7 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 7:26.

A_65,781.

TenInd
First downs1921
Total Net Yards243365
Rushes-yards28-12723-38
Passing116327
Punt Returns0-02-20
Kickoff Returns4-1050-0
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int17-21-027-37-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-213-29
Punts4-52.752-33.5
Fumbles-Lost0-03-2
Penalties-Yards6-407-50
Time of Possession26:0333:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 22-114, Tannehill 5-9, Burks 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 20-42, Hines 1-0, Ryan 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 17-21-0-137. Indianapolis, Ryan 27-37-1-356.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Woods 4-30, Hilliard 4-18, Okonkwo 3-38, Henry 3-33, Burks 2-14, Hooper 1-4. Indianapolis, Alie-Cox 6-85, Pierce 4-80, Granson 4-62, Campbell 4-43, Pittman 3-31, Dulin 2-18, Hines 2-3, Woods 1-33, Taylor 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 51.

