|Tennessee
|14
|10
|0
|0
|—
|24
|Indianapolis
|0
|10
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Ten_R.Woods 7 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 8:00.
Ten_Henry 19 run (Bullock kick), 3:46.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG McLaughlin 27, 13:25.
Ten_FG Bullock 44, 9:39.
Ten_Okonkwo 8 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:40.
Ind_Alie-Cox 14 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 2:13.
Third Quarter
Ind_Alie-Cox 7 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 7:26.
A_65,781.
|Ten
|Ind
|First downs
|19
|21
|Total Net Yards
|243
|365
|Rushes-yards
|28-127
|23-38
|Passing
|116
|327
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|4-105
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-21-0
|27-37-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-21
|3-29
|Punts
|4-52.75
|2-33.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Penalties-Yards
|6-40
|7-50
|Time of Possession
|26:03
|33:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 22-114, Tannehill 5-9, Burks 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 20-42, Hines 1-0, Ryan 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 17-21-0-137. Indianapolis, Ryan 27-37-1-356.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Woods 4-30, Hilliard 4-18, Okonkwo 3-38, Henry 3-33, Burks 2-14, Hooper 1-4. Indianapolis, Alie-Cox 6-85, Pierce 4-80, Granson 4-62, Campbell 4-43, Pittman 3-31, Dulin 2-18, Hines 2-3, Woods 1-33, Taylor 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 51.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.