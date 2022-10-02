|Tennessee
|14
|10
|0
|0
|—
|24
|Indianapolis
|0
|10
|7
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Ten_R.Woods 7 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 8:00. Drive: 5 plays, 32 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Tannehill 9 run on 3rd-and-6; Henry 12 run. Tennessee 7, Indianapolis 0.
Ten_Henry 19 run (Bullock kick), 3:46. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Tannehill 4 pass to Hooper on 3rd-and-3; Tannehill 22 pass to Henry; Tannehill 23 pass to Okonkwo. Tennessee 14, Indianapolis 0.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG McLaughlin 27, 13:25. Drive: 12 plays, 66 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: Ryan 19 pass to Granson; Ryan 10 pass to Pittman; Ryan 20 pass to P.Campbell; Ryan 18 pass to Alie-Cox. Tennessee 14, Indianapolis 3.
Ten_FG Bullock 44, 9:39. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Haskins kick return to Tennessee 32; Tannehill 10 pass to R.Woods; Burks 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Tennessee 17, Indianapolis 3.
Ten_Okonkwo 8 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:40. Drive: 5 plays, 28 yards, 1:54. Key Play: Tart 0 interception return to Indianapolis 27. Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 3.
Ind_Alie-Cox 14 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 2:13. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:27. Key Plays: Ryan 18 pass to P.Campbell on 3rd-and-2; Ryan 14 pass to Pittman; Taylor 3 run on 3rd-and-2; Ryan 33 pass to J.Woods. Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 10.
Third Quarter
Ind_Alie-Cox 7 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 7:26. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 5:09. Key Plays: Ryan 25 pass to Pierce on 3rd-and-3; Taylor 11 run. Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 17.
|Ten
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|19
|21
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|9
|17
|Penalty
|4
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|5-12
|7-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|243
|365
|Total Plays
|52
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.8
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|127
|38
|Rushes
|28
|23
|Avg per rush
|4.536
|1.652
|NET YARDS PASSING
|116
|327
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-21
|3-29
|Gross-Yds passing
|137
|356
|Completed-Att.
|17-21
|27-37
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|4.833
|8.175
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-5
|4-2-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-52.75
|2-33.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|105
|20
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|4-105
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-40
|7-50
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|26:03
|33:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 22-114, Tannehill 5-9, Burks 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 20-42, Hines 1-0, Ryan 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 17-21-0-137. Indianapolis, Ryan 27-37-1-356.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Woods 4-30, Hilliard 4-18, Okonkwo 3-38, Henry 3-33, Burks 2-14, Hooper 1-4. Indianapolis, Alie-Cox 6-85, Pierce 4-80, Granson 4-62, Campbell 4-43, Pittman 3-31, Dulin 2-18, Hines 2-3, Woods 1-33, Taylor 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, None. Indianapolis, Hines 2-20.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Haskins 4-105. Indianapolis, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Cole 5-3-0, McCreary 5-2-0, Long 4-3-0, Schobert 4-2-0, Farley 4-0-0, Byard 3-3-0, Adams 3-2-0, Fulton 2-1-0, Autry 2-0-2, Weaver 2-0-1, Simmons 1-3-0, Kalu 1-2-0, Tart 1-2-0, Edwards 1-1-0, Mitchell 1-1-0, Strong 1-1-0, Dupree 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Franklin 8-7-0, Okereke 5-3-0, McLeod 4-0-0, Moore 3-2-0, Stewart 2-1-1, Rodgers 2-1-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Paye 1-2-1, Lewis 1-2-0, Odeyingbo 1-1-1, Leonard 1-1-0, Speed 1-1-0, Buckner 1-0-0, Facyson 1-0-0, Gilmore 1-0-0, Ngakoue 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, Tart 1-0. Indianapolis, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 51.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.
