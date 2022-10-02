Tennessee14100024
Indianapolis0107017

First Quarter

Ten_R.Woods 7 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 8:00. Drive: 5 plays, 32 yards, 2:47. Key Plays: Tannehill 9 run on 3rd-and-6; Henry 12 run. Tennessee 7, Indianapolis 0.

Ten_Henry 19 run (Bullock kick), 3:46. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Tannehill 4 pass to Hooper on 3rd-and-3; Tannehill 22 pass to Henry; Tannehill 23 pass to Okonkwo. Tennessee 14, Indianapolis 0.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 27, 13:25. Drive: 12 plays, 66 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: Ryan 19 pass to Granson; Ryan 10 pass to Pittman; Ryan 20 pass to P.Campbell; Ryan 18 pass to Alie-Cox. Tennessee 14, Indianapolis 3.

Ten_FG Bullock 44, 9:39. Drive: 10 plays, 41 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Haskins kick return to Tennessee 32; Tannehill 10 pass to R.Woods; Burks 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Tennessee 17, Indianapolis 3.

Ten_Okonkwo 8 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:40. Drive: 5 plays, 28 yards, 1:54. Key Play: Tart 0 interception return to Indianapolis 27. Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 3.

Ind_Alie-Cox 14 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 2:13. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 5:27. Key Plays: Ryan 18 pass to P.Campbell on 3rd-and-2; Ryan 14 pass to Pittman; Taylor 3 run on 3rd-and-2; Ryan 33 pass to J.Woods. Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 10.

Third Quarter

Ind_Alie-Cox 7 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 7:26. Drive: 8 plays, 67 yards, 5:09. Key Plays: Ryan 25 pass to Pierce on 3rd-and-3; Taylor 11 run. Tennessee 24, Indianapolis 17.

TenInd
FIRST DOWNS1921
Rushing63
Passing917
Penalty41
THIRD DOWN EFF5-127-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS243365
Total Plays5263
Avg Gain4.75.8
NET YARDS RUSHING12738
Rushes2823
Avg per rush4.5361.652
NET YARDS PASSING116327
Sacked-Yds lost3-213-29
Gross-Yds passing137356
Completed-Att.17-2127-37
Had Intercepted01
Yards-Pass Play4.8338.175
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-54-2-0
PUNTS-Avg.4-52.752-33.5
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE10520
Punt Returns0-02-20
Kickoff Returns4-1050-0
Interceptions1-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds6-407-50
FUMBLES-Lost0-03-2
TIME OF POSSESSION26:0333:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 22-114, Tannehill 5-9, Burks 1-4. Indianapolis, Taylor 20-42, Hines 1-0, Ryan 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 17-21-0-137. Indianapolis, Ryan 27-37-1-356.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Woods 4-30, Hilliard 4-18, Okonkwo 3-38, Henry 3-33, Burks 2-14, Hooper 1-4. Indianapolis, Alie-Cox 6-85, Pierce 4-80, Granson 4-62, Campbell 4-43, Pittman 3-31, Dulin 2-18, Hines 2-3, Woods 1-33, Taylor 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, None. Indianapolis, Hines 2-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Haskins 4-105. Indianapolis, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Cole 5-3-0, McCreary 5-2-0, Long 4-3-0, Schobert 4-2-0, Farley 4-0-0, Byard 3-3-0, Adams 3-2-0, Fulton 2-1-0, Autry 2-0-2, Weaver 2-0-1, Simmons 1-3-0, Kalu 1-2-0, Tart 1-2-0, Edwards 1-1-0, Mitchell 1-1-0, Strong 1-1-0, Dupree 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Franklin 8-7-0, Okereke 5-3-0, McLeod 4-0-0, Moore 3-2-0, Stewart 2-1-1, Rodgers 2-1-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Paye 1-2-1, Lewis 1-2-0, Odeyingbo 1-1-1, Leonard 1-1-0, Speed 1-1-0, Buckner 1-0-0, Facyson 1-0-0, Gilmore 1-0-0, Ngakoue 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, Tart 1-0. Indianapolis, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, McLaughlin 51.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

