|Tennessee
|7
|0
|10
|7
|—
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|9
|0
|7
|—
|16
First Quarter
Ten_Spears 33 run (Shudak kick), 1:06.
Second Quarter
Min_FG Joseph 45, 13:21.
Min_FG Joseph 33, 6:50.
Min_FG Joseph 26, :16.
Third Quarter
Ten_FG Wolff 22, 9:53.
Ten_Chestnut 5 run (Wolff kick), 4:11.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_Chestnut 1 pass from Willis (Wolff kick), 12:21.
Min_McBride 1 run (Joseph kick), 5:50.
A_66,689.
|Ten
|Min
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|352
|262
|Rushes-yards
|40-281
|25-91
|Passing
|71
|171
|Punt Returns
|5-32
|2-16
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|5-112
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-17-1
|17-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|3-29
|Punts
|4-51.5
|6-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-38
|6-35
|Time of Possession
|32:23
|27:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Chestnut 13-98, Willis 11-91, Spears 7-57, Patrick 8-29, Kinsey 1-6. Minnesota, Chandler 11-24, Dykes 3-19, McBride 6-18, Hall 2-14, Mullens 1-9, A.Smith 2-7.
PASSING_Tennessee, Willis 10-17-1-85. Minnesota, Mullens 13-23-0-151, Hall 4-7-0-49.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Kinsey 4-37, Okonkwo 1-19, McMath 1-16, Holmes 1-5, Whyle 1-4, Spears 1-3, Chestnut 1-1. Minnesota, Muse 3-46, Thomas 3-32, Sims 2-38, C.Thompson 2-31, Tr.Jackson 2-10, Reagor 2-10, Dykes 1-11, McBride 1-11, Powell 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
