Tennessee7010724
Minnesota090716

First Quarter

Ten_Spears 33 run (Shudak kick), 1:06.

Second Quarter

Min_FG Joseph 45, 13:21.

Min_FG Joseph 33, 6:50.

Min_FG Joseph 26, :16.

Third Quarter

Ten_FG Wolff 22, 9:53.

Ten_Chestnut 5 run (Wolff kick), 4:11.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_Chestnut 1 pass from Willis (Wolff kick), 12:21.

Min_McBride 1 run (Joseph kick), 5:50.

A_66,689.

TenMin
First downs1915
Total Net Yards352262
Rushes-yards40-28125-91
Passing71171
Punt Returns5-322-16
Kickoff Returns2-485-112
Interceptions Ret.0-01-2
Comp-Att-Int10-17-117-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-143-29
Punts4-51.56-48.0
Fumbles-Lost3-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-386-35
Time of Possession32:2327:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Chestnut 13-98, Willis 11-91, Spears 7-57, Patrick 8-29, Kinsey 1-6. Minnesota, Chandler 11-24, Dykes 3-19, McBride 6-18, Hall 2-14, Mullens 1-9, A.Smith 2-7.

PASSING_Tennessee, Willis 10-17-1-85. Minnesota, Mullens 13-23-0-151, Hall 4-7-0-49.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Kinsey 4-37, Okonkwo 1-19, McMath 1-16, Holmes 1-5, Whyle 1-4, Spears 1-3, Chestnut 1-1. Minnesota, Muse 3-46, Thomas 3-32, Sims 2-38, C.Thompson 2-31, Tr.Jackson 2-10, Reagor 2-10, Dykes 1-11, McBride 1-11, Powell 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

