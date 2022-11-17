Tennessee776727
Green Bay6011017

First Quarter

Ten_Hilliard 14 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 10:39. Drive: 9 plays, 83 yards, 4:29. Key Play: Tannehill 43 pass to Burks on 3rd-and-7. Tennessee 7, Green Bay 0.

GB_Watson 14 pass from Rodgers (kick blocked), :00. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 7:01. Key Plays: Rodgers 24 pass to Cobb; Rodgers 10 pass to Dillon; A.Jones 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Rodgers 10 pass to Tonyan. Tennessee 7, Green Bay 6.

Second Quarter

Ten_Henry 4 run (Lambo kick), :38. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Tannehill 9 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-7; Tannehill 6 pass to Burks on 3rd-and-2. Tennessee 14, Green Bay 6.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 39, 8:25. Drive: 14 plays, 51 yards, 6:35. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 28; A.Jones 14 run; Dillon 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Rodgers 11 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-10. Tennessee 14, Green Bay 9.

Ten_Hooper 3 pass from Henry (kick failed), 5:24. Drive: 7 plays, 91 yards, 3:08. Key Plays: Tannehill 31 pass to Okonkwo; Tannehill 42 pass to Henry. Tennessee 20, Green Bay 9.

GB_Watson 8 pass from Rodgers (A.Jones pass from Rodgers), 2:04. Drive: 8 plays, 69 yards, 3:13. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 31; Rodgers 28 pass to Cobb; Rodgers 23 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-3. Tennessee 20, Green Bay 17.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_Hooper 16 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 15:00. Drive: 6 plays, 63 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: Haskins kick return to Tennessee 37; Tannehill 32 pass to Woods. Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17.

A_77,506.

TenGB
FIRST DOWNS2115
Rushing54
Passing1511
Penalty10
THIRD DOWN EFF7-137-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-20-2
TOTAL NET YARDS408271
Total Plays6459
Avg Gain6.44.6
NET YARDS RUSHING8856
Rushes3219
Avg per rush2.752.947
NET YARDS PASSING320215
Sacked-Yds lost3-171-12
Gross-Yds passing337227
Completed-Att.24-2924-39
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play10.05.375
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-1-04-1-0
PUNTS-Avg.3-50.6674-47.25
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-1
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE92172
Punt Returns2-123-42
Kickoff Returns4-805-108
Interceptions0-01-22
PENALTIES-Yds2-205-40
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-0
TIME OF POSSESSION32:2827:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-87, Hilliard 1-4, Tannehill 3-(minus 3). Green Bay, A.Jones 12-40, Dillon 6-13, Watson 1-3.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 22-27-1-333, Henry 2-2-0-4. Green Bay, Rodgers 24-39-0-227.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Burks 7-111, Woods 6-69, Hooper 4-36, Henry 2-45, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-28, Okonkwo 1-31, Hilliard 1-14, Swaim 1-3. Green Bay, Cobb 6-73, A.Jones 6-20, Lazard 5-57, Watson 4-48, Tonyan 2-19, Dillon 1-10.

PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Board 2-12. Green Bay, Nixon 2-37, Cobb 1-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Haskins 4-80. Green Bay, Nixon 5-108.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Long 6-3-0, Byard 6-0-0, Kalu 6-0-0, McCreary 3-2-0, Fulton 3-1-0, Cole 2-1-0, Simmons 1-3-1, Rice 1-2-0, Strong 1-2-0, Adams 1-1-0, Avery 1-0-0, Edwards 1-0-0, Mitchell 1-0-0, Schobert 1-0-0, Tannehill 1-0-0, Tart 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, Okuayinonu 0-3-0. Green Bay, Q.Walker 7-4-.5, Barnes 6-6-1, Amos 5-4-0, Douglas 4-0-0, Reed 3-1-0, R.Ford 3-0-0, Smith 2-3-1.5, Alexander 2-2-0, Lowry 2-2-0, Clark 2-1-0, Savage 2-0-0, Slaton 2-0-0, McDuffie 1-0-0, Nixon 1-0-0, Garvin 0-2-0, Enagbare 0-1-0, Hamilton 0-1-0, Wyatt 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, None. Green Bay, Douglas 1-22.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

