|Tennessee
|7
|7
|6
|7
|—
|27
|Green Bay
|6
|0
|11
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Ten_Hilliard 14 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 10:39. Drive: 9 plays, 83 yards, 4:29. Key Play: Tannehill 43 pass to Burks on 3rd-and-7. Tennessee 7, Green Bay 0.
GB_Watson 14 pass from Rodgers (kick blocked), :00. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 7:01. Key Plays: Rodgers 24 pass to Cobb; Rodgers 10 pass to Dillon; A.Jones 4 run on 3rd-and-2; Rodgers 10 pass to Tonyan. Tennessee 7, Green Bay 6.
Second Quarter
Ten_Henry 4 run (Lambo kick), :38. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 2:49. Key Plays: Tannehill 9 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-7; Tannehill 6 pass to Burks on 3rd-and-2. Tennessee 14, Green Bay 6.
Third Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 39, 8:25. Drive: 14 plays, 51 yards, 6:35. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 28; A.Jones 14 run; Dillon 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Rodgers 11 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-10. Tennessee 14, Green Bay 9.
Ten_Hooper 3 pass from Henry (kick failed), 5:24. Drive: 7 plays, 91 yards, 3:08. Key Plays: Tannehill 31 pass to Okonkwo; Tannehill 42 pass to Henry. Tennessee 20, Green Bay 9.
GB_Watson 8 pass from Rodgers (A.Jones pass from Rodgers), 2:04. Drive: 8 plays, 69 yards, 3:13. Key Plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 31; Rodgers 28 pass to Cobb; Rodgers 23 pass to Lazard on 3rd-and-3. Tennessee 20, Green Bay 17.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_Hooper 16 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 15:00. Drive: 6 plays, 63 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: Haskins kick return to Tennessee 37; Tannehill 32 pass to Woods. Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17.
A_77,506.
|Ten
|GB
|FIRST DOWNS
|21
|15
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|7-13
|7-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-2
|0-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|408
|271
|Total Plays
|64
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|4.6
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|88
|56
|Rushes
|32
|19
|Avg per rush
|2.75
|2.947
|NET YARDS PASSING
|320
|215
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-17
|1-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|337
|227
|Completed-Att.
|24-29
|24-39
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|10.0
|5.375
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-1-0
|4-1-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-50.667
|4-47.25
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-1
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|92
|172
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|3-42
|Kickoff Returns
|4-80
|5-108
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-22
|PENALTIES-Yds
|2-20
|5-40
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|32:28
|27:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-87, Hilliard 1-4, Tannehill 3-(minus 3). Green Bay, A.Jones 12-40, Dillon 6-13, Watson 1-3.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 22-27-1-333, Henry 2-2-0-4. Green Bay, Rodgers 24-39-0-227.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Burks 7-111, Woods 6-69, Hooper 4-36, Henry 2-45, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-28, Okonkwo 1-31, Hilliard 1-14, Swaim 1-3. Green Bay, Cobb 6-73, A.Jones 6-20, Lazard 5-57, Watson 4-48, Tonyan 2-19, Dillon 1-10.
PUNT RETURNS_Tennessee, Board 2-12. Green Bay, Nixon 2-37, Cobb 1-5.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Tennessee, Haskins 4-80. Green Bay, Nixon 5-108.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Tennessee, Long 6-3-0, Byard 6-0-0, Kalu 6-0-0, McCreary 3-2-0, Fulton 3-1-0, Cole 2-1-0, Simmons 1-3-1, Rice 1-2-0, Strong 1-2-0, Adams 1-1-0, Avery 1-0-0, Edwards 1-0-0, Mitchell 1-0-0, Schobert 1-0-0, Tannehill 1-0-0, Tart 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, Okuayinonu 0-3-0. Green Bay, Q.Walker 7-4-.5, Barnes 6-6-1, Amos 5-4-0, Douglas 4-0-0, Reed 3-1-0, R.Ford 3-0-0, Smith 2-3-1.5, Alexander 2-2-0, Lowry 2-2-0, Clark 2-1-0, Savage 2-0-0, Slaton 2-0-0, McDuffie 1-0-0, Nixon 1-0-0, Garvin 0-2-0, Enagbare 0-1-0, Hamilton 0-1-0, Wyatt 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Tennessee, None. Green Bay, Douglas 1-22.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.
