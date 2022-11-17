Tennessee776727
Green Bay6011017

First Quarter

Ten_Hilliard 14 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 10:39.

GB_Watson 14 pass from Rodgers (kick blocked), :00.

Second Quarter

Ten_Henry 4 run (Lambo kick), :38.

Third Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 39, 8:25.

Ten_Hooper 3 pass from Henry (kick failed), 5:24.

GB_Watson 8 pass from Rodgers (A.Jones pass from Rodgers), 2:04.

Fourth Quarter

Ten_Hooper 16 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 15:00.

A_77,506.

TenGB
First downs2115
Total Net Yards408271
Rushes-yards32-8819-56
Passing320215
Punt Returns2-123-42
Kickoff Returns4-805-108
Interceptions Ret.0-01-22
Comp-Att-Int24-29-124-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-171-12
Punts3-50.6674-47.25
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards2-205-40
Time of Possession32:2827:32

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-87, Hilliard 1-4, Tannehill 3-(minus 3). Green Bay, A.Jones 12-40, Dillon 6-13, Watson 1-3.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 22-27-1-333, Henry 2-2-0-4. Green Bay, Rodgers 24-39-0-227.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Burks 7-111, Woods 6-69, Hooper 4-36, Henry 2-45, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-28, Okonkwo 1-31, Hilliard 1-14, Swaim 1-3. Green Bay, Cobb 6-73, A.Jones 6-20, Lazard 5-57, Watson 4-48, Tonyan 2-19, Dillon 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

