|Tennessee
|7
|7
|6
|7
|—
|27
|Green Bay
|6
|0
|11
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
Ten_Hilliard 14 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 10:39.
GB_Watson 14 pass from Rodgers (kick blocked), :00.
Second Quarter
Ten_Henry 4 run (Lambo kick), :38.
Third Quarter
GB_FG Crosby 39, 8:25.
Ten_Hooper 3 pass from Henry (kick failed), 5:24.
GB_Watson 8 pass from Rodgers (A.Jones pass from Rodgers), 2:04.
Fourth Quarter
Ten_Hooper 16 pass from Tannehill (Lambo kick), 15:00.
A_77,506.
|Ten
|GB
|First downs
|21
|15
|Total Net Yards
|408
|271
|Rushes-yards
|32-88
|19-56
|Passing
|320
|215
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|3-42
|Kickoff Returns
|4-80
|5-108
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-22
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-29-1
|24-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|1-12
|Punts
|3-50.667
|4-47.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|32:28
|27:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Henry 28-87, Hilliard 1-4, Tannehill 3-(minus 3). Green Bay, A.Jones 12-40, Dillon 6-13, Watson 1-3.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 22-27-1-333, Henry 2-2-0-4. Green Bay, Rodgers 24-39-0-227.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Burks 7-111, Woods 6-69, Hooper 4-36, Henry 2-45, Westbrook-Ikhine 2-28, Okonkwo 1-31, Hilliard 1-14, Swaim 1-3. Green Bay, Cobb 6-73, A.Jones 6-20, Lazard 5-57, Watson 4-48, Tonyan 2-19, Dillon 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.