Kansas City00303
Tennessee14130027

First Quarter

Ten_Pruitt 5 pass from Henry (Bullock kick), 10:50.

Ten_A.Brown 24 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :42.

Second Quarter

Ten_FG Bullock 34, 8:07.

Ten_Tannehill 2 run (Bullock kick), 2:48.

Ten_FG Bullock 51, :03.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 42, 11:00.

A_69,484.

KCTen
First downs2224
Total Net Yards334369
Rushes-yards13-7735-103
Passing257266
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns0-01-17
Interceptions Ret.1-11-0
Comp-Att-Int31-51-122-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-311-9
Punts2-46.52-47.0
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards9-776-31
Time of Possession23:3936:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 6-35, Williams 5-20, Hill 1-18, Henne 1-4. Tennessee, Henry 29-86, D.Evans 2-7, Tannehill 2-6, Johnson 1-5, Woodside 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-35-1-206, Henne 11-16-0-82. Tennessee, Tannehill 21-27-1-270, Henry 1-1-0-5.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-65, Hill 6-49, Pringle 5-73, Hardman 4-28, Williams 3-30, McKinnon 2-17, Kemp 1-8, Gore 1-7, Robinson 1-7, Gray 1-4. Tennessee, A.Brown 8-133, Reynolds 3-23, Ju.Jones 2-38, Pruitt 2-27, Henry 2-16, D.Evans 2-11, McNichols 1-10, Firkser 1-9, Swaim 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 57.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

