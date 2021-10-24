|Kansas City
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
|Tennessee
|14
|13
|0
|0
|—
|27
First Quarter
Ten_Pruitt 5 pass from Henry (Bullock kick), 10:50.
Ten_A.Brown 24 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :42.
Second Quarter
Ten_FG Bullock 34, 8:07.
Ten_Tannehill 2 run (Bullock kick), 2:48.
Ten_FG Bullock 51, :03.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 42, 11:00.
A_69,484.
|KC
|Ten
|First downs
|22
|24
|Total Net Yards
|334
|369
|Rushes-yards
|13-77
|35-103
|Passing
|257
|266
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|31-51-1
|22-28-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-31
|1-9
|Punts
|2-46.5
|2-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-77
|6-31
|Time of Possession
|23:39
|36:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 6-35, Williams 5-20, Hill 1-18, Henne 1-4. Tennessee, Henry 29-86, D.Evans 2-7, Tannehill 2-6, Johnson 1-5, Woodside 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-35-1-206, Henne 11-16-0-82. Tennessee, Tannehill 21-27-1-270, Henry 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 7-65, Hill 6-49, Pringle 5-73, Hardman 4-28, Williams 3-30, McKinnon 2-17, Kemp 1-8, Gore 1-7, Robinson 1-7, Gray 1-4. Tennessee, A.Brown 8-133, Reynolds 3-23, Ju.Jones 2-38, Pruitt 2-27, Henry 2-16, D.Evans 2-11, McNichols 1-10, Firkser 1-9, Swaim 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 57.