|Tennessee
|0
|21
|0
|7
|—
|28
|Houston
|0
|0
|10
|15
|—
|25
Second Quarter
Ten_Firkser 5 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:40.
Ten_A.Brown 14 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 1:34.
Ten_Westbrook-Ikhine 4 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :11.
Third Quarter
Hou_C.Moore 28 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 9:46.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 2:14.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_Amendola 7 pass from Mills (Amendola pass from Mills), 11:40.
Ten_Ju.Jones 3 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:00.
Hou_Amendola 26 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 4:04.
A_66,722.
|Ten
|Hou
|First downs
|23
|18
|Total Net Yards
|405
|353
|Rushes-yards
|32-124
|21-64
|Passing
|281
|289
|Punt Returns
|4-23
|3-24
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|3-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-32-0
|23-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|2-12
|Punts
|4-49.25
|5-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-42
|4-65
|Time of Possession
|33:34
|26:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Foreman 21-69, Hilliard 9-57, Tannehill 2-(minus 2). Houston, D.Johnson 5-28, Burkhead 12-24, Mills 4-12.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 23-32-0-287. Houston, Mills 23-33-0-301.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, Ju.Jones 5-58, Westbrook-Ikhine 4-78, A.Brown 4-68, Firkser 4-56, Rogers 2-4, Foreman 1-15, Blasingame 1-5, Swaim 1-2, Hilliard 1-1. Houston, Amendola 7-113, N.Collins 3-67, Burkhead 3-42, C.Moore 3-38, Cooks 3-26, D.Johnson 3-8, Auclair 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Bullock 42.