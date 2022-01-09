Tennessee0210728
Houston00101525

Second Quarter

Ten_Firkser 5 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:40.

Ten_A.Brown 14 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 1:34.

Ten_Westbrook-Ikhine 4 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :11.

Third Quarter

Hou_C.Moore 28 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 9:46.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 2:14.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Amendola 7 pass from Mills (Amendola pass from Mills), 11:40.

Ten_Ju.Jones 3 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 7:00.

Hou_Amendola 26 pass from Mills (Fairbairn kick), 4:04.

A_66,722.

TenHou
First downs2318
Total Net Yards405353
Rushes-yards32-12421-64
Passing281289
Punt Returns4-233-24
Kickoff Returns3-583-58
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int23-32-023-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-62-12
Punts4-49.255-42.6
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-424-65
Time of Possession33:3426:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Foreman 21-69, Hilliard 9-57, Tannehill 2-(minus 2). Houston, D.Johnson 5-28, Burkhead 12-24, Mills 4-12.

PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 23-32-0-287. Houston, Mills 23-33-0-301.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Ju.Jones 5-58, Westbrook-Ikhine 4-78, A.Brown 4-68, Firkser 4-56, Rogers 2-4, Foreman 1-15, Blasingame 1-5, Swaim 1-2, Hilliard 1-1. Houston, Amendola 7-113, N.Collins 3-67, Burkhead 3-42, C.Moore 3-38, Cooks 3-26, D.Johnson 3-8, Auclair 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Bullock 42.

