|Tennessee
|0
|21
|0
|7
|—
|28
|L.A. Rams
|3
|0
|3
|10
|—
|16
First Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 34, 3:46.
Second Quarter
Ten_Swaim 2 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 12:21.
Ten_Byard 24 interception return (Bullock kick), 12:10.
Ten_Tannehill 1 run (Bullock kick), 2:10.
Third Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 22, 8:15.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 54, 14:55.
Ten_Peterson 1 run (Bullock kick), 3:00.
LAR_Michel 3 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :24.
A_71,785.
|Ten
|LAR
|First downs
|16
|22
|Total Net Yards
|194
|347
|Rushes-yards
|26-69
|21-94
|Passing
|125
|253
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|1-7
|Kickoff Returns
|2-50
|2-34
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-30
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-27-1
|31-48-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|5-41
|Punts
|5-43.4
|4-49.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-19
|12-115
|Time of Possession
|27:39
|32:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tennessee, Foreman 5-29, McNichols 7-24, Peterson 10-21, Tannehill 2-3, Woodside 1-(minus 1), Johnson 1-(minus 7). L.A. Rams, Henderson 11-55, Michel 7-20, Stafford 2-13, Woods 1-6.
PASSING_Tennessee, Tannehill 19-27-1-143. L.A. Rams, Stafford 31-48-2-294.
RECEIVING_Tennessee, A.Brown 5-42, Ju.Jones 4-35, Swaim 4-29, McNichols 3-11, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-14, Firkser 1-7, Peterson 1-5. L.A. Rams, Kupp 11-95, Woods 7-98, Higbee 5-51, Jefferson 3-41, Henderson 3-3, Michel 2-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.