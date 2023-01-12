FGFTReb
TENNESSEE (13-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Puckett122-30-01-1045
Striplin143-60-02-5136
Darby324-80-00-82010
Horston295-152-21-51312
Walker280-50-01-6830
Franklin141-21-22-7013
Jackson279-164-61-20022
Pissott70-10-01-2100
Powell140-10-00-1210
Hollingshead232-60-05-9014
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20026-637-1015-49151662

Percentages: FG 41.3, FT 70.0.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, 21.4 (Darby 2-6, Puckett 1-1, Horston 0-2, Walker 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Pissott 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Horston 5, Walker 3, Puckett 2, Franklin 2, Jackson 2, Powell 2, Hollingshead 2, Striplin 1, Darby 1)

Steals: 10 (Darby 4, Jackson 2, Hollingshead 2, Horston 1, Walker 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&M (5-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Malone200-10-01-4140
Patty373-144-60-80412
Bowles385-150-01-31212
Kay Kay Green343-120-00-1536
Kindred292-64-40-2148
McKinzie Green212-20-00-1305
Petticord211-34-41-2017
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20016-5312-144-25111850

Percentages: FG 30.2, FT 85.7.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, 37.5 (Patty 2-5, Bowles 2-6, M.Green 1-1, Petticord 1-2, K.Green 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Patty 2)

Turnovers: 15 (Malone 4, Patty 4, K.Green 2, Petticord 2, Bowles 1, Kindred 1, M.Green 1)

Steals: 9 (K.Green 3, Patty 2, M.Green 2, Malone 1, Kindred 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Tennessee815182162
Texas A&M710151850

A_3,222

Officials_Eric Brewton, Katie Lukanich, Dee Kantner

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

