|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (13-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Puckett
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|5
|Striplin
|14
|3-6
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|3
|6
|Darby
|32
|4-8
|0-0
|0-8
|2
|0
|10
|Horston
|29
|5-15
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|3
|12
|Walker
|28
|0-5
|0-0
|1-6
|8
|3
|0
|Franklin
|14
|1-2
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|1
|3
|Jackson
|27
|9-16
|4-6
|1-2
|0
|0
|22
|Pissott
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Powell
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Hollingshead
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-63
|7-10
|15-49
|15
|16
|62
Percentages: FG 41.3, FT 70.0.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, 21.4 (Darby 2-6, Puckett 1-1, Horston 0-2, Walker 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Pissott 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Horston 5, Walker 3, Puckett 2, Franklin 2, Jackson 2, Powell 2, Hollingshead 2, Striplin 1, Darby 1)
Steals: 10 (Darby 4, Jackson 2, Hollingshead 2, Horston 1, Walker 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M (5-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Malone
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|0
|Patty
|37
|3-14
|4-6
|0-8
|0
|4
|12
|Bowles
|38
|5-15
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|12
|Kay Kay Green
|34
|3-12
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|3
|6
|Kindred
|29
|2-6
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|4
|8
|McKinzie Green
|21
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|5
|Petticord
|21
|1-3
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-53
|12-14
|4-25
|11
|18
|50
Percentages: FG 30.2, FT 85.7.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, 37.5 (Patty 2-5, Bowles 2-6, M.Green 1-1, Petticord 1-2, K.Green 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Patty 2)
Turnovers: 15 (Malone 4, Patty 4, K.Green 2, Petticord 2, Bowles 1, Kindred 1, M.Green 1)
Steals: 9 (K.Green 3, Patty 2, M.Green 2, Malone 1, Kindred 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Tennessee
|8
|15
|18
|21
|—
|62
|Texas A&M
|7
|10
|15
|18
|—
|50
A_3,222
Officials_Eric Brewton, Katie Lukanich, Dee Kantner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.