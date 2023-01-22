TENNESSEE (16-6)
Jackson 6-11 2-4 15, Puckett 7-9 0-0 17, Striplin 4-10 0-0 8, Darby 2-8 0-0 5, Walker 1-3 1-2 3, Franklin 3-6 2-3 8, Pissott 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 1-5 2-2 4, Hollingshead 4-6 0-0 8, Wynn 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 7-11 68
MISSOURI (14-6)
Frank 9-16 3-3 26, Kelly 7-9 0-1 14, Gilbert 2-8 0-0 4, Hansen 2-13 0-0 5, Troup 2-6 2-2 6, Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Judd 1-3 0-0 3, Kroenke 3-4 1-1 7, Totals 26-59 6-7 65
|Tennessee
|23
|10
|18
|17
|—
|68
|Missouri
|14
|13
|20
|18
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 5-14 (Jackson 1-2, Puckett 3-3, Striplin 0-1, Darby 1-4, Walker 0-1, Powell 0-3), Missouri 7-20 (Frank 5-9, Hansen 1-5, Troup 0-3, Judd 1-3). Assists_Tennessee 12 (Powell 5), Missouri 16 (Troup 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 34 (Powell 5, Puckett 5), Missouri 32 (Kelly 9). Total Fouls_Tennessee 13, Missouri 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,030.
