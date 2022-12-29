FGFTReb
TENNESSEE (9-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Puckett142-40-00-3014
Striplin221-41-20-5223
Darby262-50-01-4115
Horston246-112-43-72315
Walker281-32-21-2124
Franklin132-43-42-7047
Jackson2510-138-93-90128
Pissott42-40-01-1014
Powell272-82-40-2226
Hollingshead140-21-20-1011
Miles20-00-00-0000
Wynn10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-4000
Totals20028-5819-2714-4581877

Percentages: FG 48.276, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Darby 1-3, Horston 1-1, Striplin 0-1, Pissott 0-1, Powell 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hollingshead 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Horston 4, Jackson 3, Powell 3, Franklin 2, Hollingshead 2, Puckett 2, Walker 2, Team 2, Darby 1, Miles 1, Pissott 1)

Steals: 5 (Horston 3, Powell 1, Striplin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
FLORIDA (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dut212-90-00-2035
Kyle274-83-43-61211
Deans326-143-50-31316
Rickards373-135-81-41311
Rimdal378-114-60-35421
Perry30-20-00-1000
Warren151-11-21-3133
Taliyah Wyche170-10-00-2020
Tatyana Wyche110-00-00-0040
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20024-5916-257-2792467

Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .640.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Dut 1-3, Deans 1-4, Rimdal 1-3, Rickards 0-1, Perry 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Warren 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Rimdal 4, Deans 3, Rickards 2, Dut 1, Tal.Wyche 1, Team 1)

Steals: 11 (Deans 5, Rickards 2, Warren 2, Tat.Wyche 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Tennessee1422202177
Florida1516152167

A_2,656

Officials_Julie Krommenhoek, Talisa Green, Katie Lukanich

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you