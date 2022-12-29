TENNESSEE (9-6)
Puckett 2-4 0-0 4, Striplin 1-4 1-2 3, Darby 2-5 0-0 5, Horston 6-11 2-4 15, Walker 1-3 2-2 4, Franklin 2-4 3-4 7, Jackson 10-13 8-9 28, Pissott 2-4 0-0 4, Powell 2-8 2-4 6, Hollingshead 0-2 1-2 1, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Wynn 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 19-27 77
FLORIDA (11-3)
Dut 2-9 0-0 5, Kyle 4-8 3-4 11, Deans 6-14 3-5 16, Rickards 3-13 5-8 11, Rimdal 8-11 4-6 21, Perry 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 1-1 1-2 3, Taliyah Wyche 0-1 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 16-25 67
|Tennessee
|14
|22
|20
|21
|—
|77
|Florida
|15
|16
|15
|21
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 2-9 (Striplin 0-1, Darby 1-3, Horston 1-1, Pissott 0-1, Powell 0-3), Florida 3-12 (Dut 1-3, Deans 1-4, Rickards 0-1, Rimdal 1-3, Perry 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 8 (Horston 2, Powell 2, Striplin 2), Florida 9 (Rimdal 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 45 (Jackson 9), Florida 27 (Kyle 6). Total Fouls_Tennessee 18, Florida 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,656.
