FGFTReb
TENNESSEE (11-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Puckett251-70-02-5003
Striplin101-10-00-1132
Darby294-121-20-20113
Horston3311-215-58-145127
Walker301-31-21-5224
Franklin142-30-01-1224
Jackson279-200-06-61118
Powell152-51-31-6425
Hollingshead172-40-02-6014
Team00-00-04-4000
Totals20033-768-1225-50151380

Percentages: FG 43.421, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Darby 4-11, Puckett 1-4, Walker 1-3, Horston 0-4, Jackson 0-1, Powell 0-3, Hollingshead 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Horston 2, Hollingshead 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Striplin 2, Horston 2, Powell 2, Walker 1, Jackson 1)

Steals: 5 (Powell 2, Horston 1, Walker 1, Franklin 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Jackson 1)

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPI ST. (12-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Carter379-173-43-91321
Powe367-151-23-84121
Hayes384-80-00-11138
Jordan223-80-01-1037
Smith323-72-22-7139
Kohl30-10-00-0000
Johnson150-31-20-2121
Weber171-30-00-0122
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20027-627-1010-31191769

Percentages: FG 43.548, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Powe 6-10, Jordan 1-3, Smith 1-2, Weber 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Carter 2, Hayes 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Hayes 3, Powe 2, Carter 1, Jordan 1, Smith 1, Johnson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Hayes 2, Powe 1, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Jordan 1)

Mississippi St.1814221569
Tennessee2516201980

A_7,428

Officials_Bill Larance, Billy Smith, Tiffany Bird

