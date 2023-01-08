TENNESSEE (12-6)
Puckett 0-2 2-2 2, Striplin 6-9 1-2 13, Darby 3-8 0-0 9, Horston 6-15 1-2 13, Walker 2-6 0-0 5, Franklin 2-2 1-2 5, Jackson 8-17 7-9 23, Pissott 1-1 0-0 3, Powell 3-3 0-1 7, Hollingshead 0-4 0-0 0, Wynn 1-1 2-4 4, Totals 32-68 14-22 84
VANDERBILT (9-9)
Chambers 1-4 0-0 2, Sacha Washington 6-8 1-4 13, Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Garraud 7-14 0-0 19, Harbison 9-20 7-7 27, Allen 2-4 0-0 5, LaChance 1-2 0-0 2, Demi Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 8-11 71
|Tennessee
|18
|20
|27
|19
|—
|84
|Vanderbilt
|9
|20
|19
|23
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 6-15 (Darby 3-7, Horston 0-2, Walker 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Pissott 1-1, Powell 1-1), Vanderbilt 9-20 (Brown 1-3, Garraud 5-8, Harbison 2-4, Allen 1-3, LaChance 0-1, D.Washington 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 14 (Horston 8), Vanderbilt 11 (Harbison 4). Fouled Out_Vanderbilt Allen. Rebounds_Tennessee 42 (Horston 8), Vanderbilt 28 (S.Washington 11). Total Fouls_Tennessee 15, Vanderbilt 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,830.
