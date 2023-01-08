|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE (12-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Puckett
|12
|0-2
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|2
|Striplin
|23
|6-9
|1-2
|5-6
|0
|2
|13
|Darby
|28
|3-8
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|9
|Horston
|30
|6-15
|1-2
|3-8
|8
|1
|13
|Walker
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Franklin
|14
|2-2
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Jackson
|28
|8-17
|7-9
|2-5
|1
|4
|23
|Pissott
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Powell
|19
|3-3
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|0
|7
|Hollingshead
|7
|0-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Wynn
|7
|1-1
|2-4
|3-3
|0
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-68
|14-22
|20-42
|14
|15
|84
Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Darby 3-7, Walker 1-3, Pissott 1-1, Powell 1-1, Horston 0-2, Jackson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Franklin 1, Horston 1, Jackson 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Jackson 4, Darby 2, Franklin 1, Horston 1, Powell 1, Puckett 1, Striplin 1, Walker 1, Wynn 1)
Steals: 8 (Darby 4, Jackson 2, Franklin 1, Walker 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT (9-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chambers
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|2
|Sacha Washington
|31
|6-8
|1-4
|3-11
|2
|2
|13
|Brown
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Garraud
|40
|7-14
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|19
|Harbison
|39
|9-20
|7-7
|1-3
|4
|2
|27
|Allen
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|5
|LaChance
|23
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Demi Washington
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|8-11
|9-28
|11
|17
|71
Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Garraud 5-8, Harbison 2-4, Brown 1-3, Allen 1-3, LaChance 0-1, Washington 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Chambers 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Harbison 6, Brown 4, Garraud 3, Allen 2, LaChance 2, Washington 1)
Steals: 6 (Garraud 2, Harbison 2, Washington 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|Tennessee
|18
|20
|27
|19
|—
|84
|Vanderbilt
|9
|20
|19
|23
|—
|71
A_4,830
Officials_Ashlee Goode, Frank Steratore, Cameron Inouye
