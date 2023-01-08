FGFTReb
TENNESSEE (12-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Puckett120-22-22-4122
Striplin236-91-25-60213
Darby283-80-00-3219
Horston306-151-23-88113
Walker272-60-00-2125
Franklin142-21-21-4025
Jackson288-177-92-51423
Pissott51-10-00-0003
Powell193-30-10-1107
Hollingshead70-40-02-3010
Wynn71-12-43-3004
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20032-6814-2220-42141584

Percentages: FG 47.059, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Darby 3-7, Walker 1-3, Pissott 1-1, Powell 1-1, Horston 0-2, Jackson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Franklin 1, Horston 1, Jackson 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Jackson 4, Darby 2, Franklin 1, Horston 1, Powell 1, Puckett 1, Striplin 1, Walker 1, Wynn 1)

Steals: 8 (Darby 4, Jackson 2, Franklin 1, Walker 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
VANDERBILT (9-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chambers151-40-02-4112
Sacha Washington316-81-43-112213
Brown181-40-00-0003
Garraud407-140-01-42419
Harbison399-207-71-34227
Allen222-40-00-1055
LaChance231-20-00-2122
Demi Washington120-10-00-1110
Team00-00-02-2000
Totals20027-578-119-28111771

Percentages: FG 47.368, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Garraud 5-8, Harbison 2-4, Brown 1-3, Allen 1-3, LaChance 0-1, Washington 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Washington 2, Chambers 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Harbison 6, Brown 4, Garraud 3, Allen 2, LaChance 2, Washington 1)

Steals: 6 (Garraud 2, Harbison 2, Washington 2)

Technical Fouls: None

Tennessee1820271984
Vanderbilt920192371

A_4,830

Officials_Ashlee Goode, Frank Steratore, Cameron Inouye

