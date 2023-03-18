SAINT LOUIS (17-18)
Flowers 7-11 3-4 17, Nicastro 0-3 2-2 2, Calhoun 1-5 0-0 2, Martinez 1-8 2-2 4, McMakin 5-14 0-1 11, Gul 0-0 0-0 0, Haidara 0-0 0-0 0, Clegg 4-8 2-2 12, Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Liber 0-0 0-0 0, Bess 0-1 0-0 0, Kennedy 1-7 0-0 2, Tillett 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-58 9-11 50
TENNESSEE (24-11)
Jackson 8-13 1-2 18, Striplin 2-4 0-0 4, Tess Darby 3-7 1-2 10, Horston 9-11 3-3 21, Walker 4-6 2-4 11, Franklin 3-4 2-2 8, Puckett 0-6 2-2 2, Edie Darby 1-1 2-2 4, Pissott 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 2-2 0-0 5, Hollingshead 1-4 2-2 4, Miles 2-2 0-0 4, Wynn 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 37-70 15-19 95
|Saint Louis
|15
|9
|17
|9
|—
|50
|Tennessee
|20
|28
|19
|28
|—
|95
3-Point Goals_Saint Louis 3-20 (Calhoun 0-2, Martinez 0-1, McMakin 1-7, Clegg 2-6, Johns 0-1, Kennedy 0-3), Tennessee 6-19 (Jackson 1-2, Striplin 0-1, T.Darby 3-5, Walker 1-2, Puckett 0-3, Pissott 0-4, Powell 1-1, Wynn 0-1). Assists_Saint Louis 9 (Martinez 5), Tennessee 16 (Horston 4, Striplin 4). Fouled Out_Saint Louis Calhoun, Kennedy. Rebounds_Saint Louis 28 (Flowers 9), Tennessee 39 (Horston 8). Total Fouls_Saint Louis 16, Tennessee 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,871.
