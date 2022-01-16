How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Division I - Class 4A
|1. Blackman (14-0) beat Rockvale 47-33, beat Oakland 40-31.
|2. Cookeville (18-0) beat Green Hill 60-38, beat Lebanon 64-58.
<(tie) Bearden (17-3) beat William Blount 68-42, beat Trinity Collegiate (S.C.) 68-47.
|4. Bradley Central (15-2) beat McMinn County 62-31, beat Walker Valley 58-19.
<5. Arlington (14-3) beat Germantown 56-33, lost to Bartlett 48-65, lost to Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 43-63.
|6. Bartlett (16-4) beat Arlington 65-48, beat Sprayberry (Ga.) 72-56, beat Newton (Ga.) 67-54, beat Germantown (Miss.) 60-38.
|7. Farragut (14-5) idle.
|8. Lebanon (15-3) beat Wilson Central 56-32, lost to Cookeville 58-64.
|9. Coffe County (16-3) beat Franklin County 67-30, beat Warren County 54-40.
|10. Warren County (16-3) beat Shelbyville 64-51, lost to Coffee County 40-54.
|Division I - Class 3A
|1. Page (16-1) beat Lawrence County 55-46, beat Spring Hill 70-20.
|2. Greeneville (15-4) beat Cherokee 70-28, lost to Grainger 49-55.
|3. Livingston Academy (16-2) beat White County 62-55, beat Upperman 43-38.
|4. Upperman (15-2) beat Cumberland County 50-37, lost to Livingston Academy 38-43.
|5. Jackson South Side (13-2) beat Ripley 56-8, beat Covington 52-34.
<6. White County (15-4) lost to Livingston Academy 55-62, beat Macon County 76-35, beat Van Buren County 77-43.
|7. Grainger (15-4) beat Claiborne 53-33, beat Greeneville 55-49.
|(tie) South Gibson (16-3) beat Crockett County 54-44, beat Dyersburg 56-24.
|9. Seymour (16-3) beat Anderson County 48-27, beat Northview Academy 53-45.
|10. Hardin County (10-2) beat Carroll Academy 92-16.
|(tie) Lincoln County (14-1) beat Marshall County 51-18, lost to Lawrence County 41-42.
|Division I - Class 2A
|1. Loretto (16-0) beat Summertown 67-49, beat Mt. Pleasant 95-26.
|2. Gibson County (19-1) lost to McKenzie 70-73, beat Huntingdon 66-34.
|3. Westview (15-2) COVID FORFEIT vs. Milan.
|4. Summertown (17-2) lost to Loretto 49-67, beat COlumbia Academy 68-45.
|5. McMinn Central (14-3) beat Sweetwater 70-32, beat Loudon 82-27, beat Meigs County 80-53.
|6. Gatlinburg-Pittman (14-4) lost to Cocke County 50-53, beat Union County 58-35.
|7. East Nashville (12-1) beat KIPP-Nashville 78-5, beat Pearl Cohn 64-26.
|8. Westmoreland (14-3) beat Trousdale County 54-21, beat Smith County 47-44.
|9. York Institute (10-4) beat Oneida 49-30, beat jackson County 56-30.
|10. Huntingdon (9-8) lost to Union City 39-45, lost to Gibson County 34-66.
|Division I - Class 1A
|1. McKenzie (14-1) beat Gibson County 73-70.
|2. Clarkrange (13-4) lost to Pickett County 54-65, lost to Red Boiling Springs 56-57.
|3. Gleason (15-4) lost to Bradford 45-51, beat Carroll Academy 94-33.
|4. Pickett County (15-3) beat Clarkrange 65-54, beat Red Boiling Springs 50-27.
|5. Clay County (12-3) beat Red Boiling Springs 57-45, beat Gordonsville 72-47.
|6. Red Boiling Springs (13-4) lost to Clay County 45-57, beat Clarkrange 57-56, lost to Pickett County 27-50.
<7. Huntland (14-4) beat Moore County 51-38, beat Cascade 62-22
|(tie) Wayne County (17-4) beat Culleoka 71-34, beat Collinwood 74-58.
|9. Unaka (16-4) beat Cloudland 51-34, beat Chuckey-Doak 65-49.
|10. Hampshire (12-3) lost to Santa Fe 48-51, lost to Culleoka 45-53.
|Division II - Class 2A
|1. Brentwood Academy (12-3) lost to Father Ryan 23-36, lost to Ensworth 34-48.
|2. Ensworth (9-4) beat Pope John Paull II 48-17, beat Harpeth Hall 60-42, beat Brentwood Academy 48-34.
|3. Knoxville Catholic (12-6) beat Knoxville Webb 46-38.
<4. Father Ryan (9-3) beat Brentwood Academy 36-23, lost to Lipscomb Academy 32-33, beat Pope John Paul II 36-31.
|5. Presbyterian Academy (12-6) idle.
|Division II - Class 1A
<1. Lakeway Christian (18-2) beat Grace Christian-Knoxville 73-20, beat The King's Academy 61-31.
|2. Bell Buckle (12-6) beat Grace Christian-Franklin 66-25.
|3. Northpoint (12-2) beat Harding Academy 46-35, beat Lausanne 45-31.
|4. Trinity Christian Academy (10-3) beat Jackson Christian 60-39, beat Tipton-Rosemark 61-15.
|5. Nashville Christian (10-2) beat Clarksville Academy 59-51, lost to Goodpasture 43-38.