How ranked teams fared in their weekly games:
|Division I - Class 4A
|1. Blackman (19-0) beat Oakland 50-35, beat Siegel 59-35.
|2. Cookeville (25-0) beat Lebannon 63-40, beat Mt. Juliet 80-37.
|3. Bradley Central (21-3) lost to Stewarts Creek 40-44, beat McMinn County 69-47.
|4. Bearden (24-3) beat William Blount 66-31, beat Hardin Valley 56-23.
|5. Coffee County (23-3) beat Franklin County 69-33, beat Warren County 48-45, beat Rockvale 43-40.
|6. Arlington (19-3) beat Collierville 44-28, beat SOuthwind 69-24.
|7. Farragut (20-6) beat Maryville 58-42, beat Heritage 44-40.
|8. Lebanon (19-6) lost to Cookeville 40-63, beat Green Hill 59-47.
|9. Rossview (19-2) beat Clarksville NE 60-40.
|10. Bartlett (20-6) beat MHEA 63-33.
|Division I - Class 3A
|1. Page (23-1) beat SPring Hill 69-16, beat Lincoln County 58-28.
|2. Jackson South Side (17-2) beat Jackson North Side 82-13.
|3. Livingston Academy (21-4) beat Cumberland County 47-42, lost to White County 61-64.
|4. Grainger (21-4) beat Claiborne 78-27, beat Greeneville 75-64.
|5. White County (20-4) beat Warren COunty 58-45, beat Livingston Academy 64-61.
|6. Greeneville (21-6) beat Cherokee 76-27, lost to Grainger 64-75.
|7. Upperman (19-5) beat Stone Memorial 63-40, beat Cumberland County 37-33.
|8. Creek Wood (20-4) beat Greenbrier 67-36.
|9. Seymour (22-4) beat Carter 52-17, beat Sevier COunty 42-38, beat Northview Academy 43-40.
|10. South Gibson (19-6) beat Jackson North Side 58-18.
|Division I - Class 2A
|1. Loretto (23-0) beat Mt. Pleasant 81-23, beat Giles County 74-30.
|2. Westview (20-2) beat McKenzie 48-33.
|3. Gibson County (24-2) beat Huntingdon 73-52, beat Milan 65-26.
|4. East Nashville (17-1) idle.
|5. Summertown (22-3) beat Forrest 55-30, beat Mt. Pleasant 71-18.
|6. McMinn Central (19-4) beat Sweetwater 69-18, beat Meigs County 70-51.
|7. Westmoreland (20-3) beat Macon County 59-25, beat Smith County 50-34.
|8. York Institute (16-5) beat Clay County 60-39, beat Jackson County 52-16.
|9. Gatlinburg-Pittman (20-7) lost to Northview Academy 52-56, beat Alcoa 60-55.
|10. Stewart County () beat East Hickman 63-52, lost to Sycamore 31-33,
|Division I - Class 1A
|1. McKenzie (20-2) lost to Westview 33-48, beat Big Sandy 73-24.
|2. Clay County (17-4) lost to York Institute 39-60, beat Pickett County 64-47, beat Clinton County (Ky.) 46-44.
|3. Huntland (22-4) beat Cascade 69-16, beat Fayetteville 61-50.
|4. Pickett County (17-7) beat Clarkrange 55-52, lost to Clay County 47-64, lost to Wayne COunty (Ky.) 58-63.
|5. Clarkrange (18-8) lost to Pickett County 52-55, beat Van Buren COunty 60-41, lost to Stone Memorial 60-38.
|6. Wayne County (24-4) beat Collinwood 59-52, beat Hampshire 73-45.
|7. Gleason (18-5) idle.
|8. Unaka (18-5) beat University 63-26, lost to North Greene 35-53.
|9. Sunbright (22-6) beat Midway 52-41, lost to Coalfield 39-47, lost to Mt. Pisgah Christian 40-48, beat Rockwood 59-32.
|10. Reb Boiling Springs (18-5) beat Cannon County 55-49.
|Division II - Class 2A
|1. Ensworth (19-4) beat CPA 55-42, beat Pope John Paull II 73-34, beat Baylor 67-27.
|2. Father Ryan (13-7) beat Pope John Paul II 18-14, lost to Brentwood Academy 37-38.
|3. Knoxville Catholic (17-7) beat Girls Prep School 61-28.
|4. Brentwood Academy (18-5) beat Lipscomb Academy 60-44, beat Father Ryan 38-37.
|5. Lipscomb Academy (18-8) lost to Brentwood Academy 44-60, beat St. Cecilia Academy 64-40, beat CPA 41-31.
|Division II - Class 1A
|1. Lakeway Christian (26-3) beat Knox Christian 59-15, beat King;s Academy 61-38, beat Asheville Christian (N.C.) 57-50.
|2. NorthPoint (23-2) beat Margolin Hebrew 70-15, beat Southaven (Miss.) 57-26, beat Harding Academy 63-34.
|3. Webb School-Bell Buckle (22-6) beat BGA 73-37, beat Franklin Road Academy 69-16.
|4. Trinity Christian Academy (19-3) beat Tipton-Rosemark 74-38, beat McNairy Central 70-57.
|5. Nashville Christian (19-3) lost to Goodpasture 47-55, beat DCA 40-23.