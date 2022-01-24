The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Class Division I - Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Beech (13)
|23-0
|138
|1
|2. Morristown-Hamblen High School East
|21-1
|118
|2
|3. Bartlett (1)
|20-6
|107
|3
|4. Cane Ridge
|13-6
|88
|4
|5. Whitehaven
|17-1
|81
|6
|6. Memphis East
|12-4
|71
|5
|7. Bearden
|15-5
|50
|7
|8. Dobyns-Bennett
|19-4
|43
|8
|9. Lebanon
|19-4
|37
|9
|10. Henry County
|14-1
|9
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class Division I - Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Jackson South Side (12)
|14-2
|136
|1
|2. Clinton (1)
|18-2
|122
|3
|3. Greenbrier (1)
|17-1
|100
|4
|4. Grainger
|16-2
|93
|5
|5. Greeneville
|14-6
|91
|2
|6. Fulton
|14-3
|82
|6
|7. Obion County
|13-3
|46
|8
|8. Dyersburg
|15-4
|37
|10
|9. Jackson North Side
|12-3
|36
|7
|10. Lincoln County
|14-4
|10
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class Division I - Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. East Nashville (14)
|17-2
|140
|1
|2. Fairview
|15-3
|121
|2
|3. Power Center Academy High School
|9-2
|99
|3
|4. Smith County
|16-4
|96
|4
|5. Camden
|16-3
|80
|5
|6. Jackson County
|13-4
|71
|6
|7. Summertown
|16-5
|62
|7
|8. Scotts Hill
|13-3
|39
|8
|9. Pearl-Cohn
|9-6
|27
|10
|10. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|18-5
|21
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class Division I - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pickett County (10)
|16-3
|135
|1
|2. Middleton (2)
|14-1
|123
|2
|3. Clay County (1)
|11-4
|103
|4
|4. MAHS (1)
|15-3
|94
|3
|5. Santa Fe
|14-3
|74
|6
|6. North Greene
|20-4
|68
|5
|7. Hampton
|15-5
|52
|8
|8. Peabody
|13-6
|46
|7
|9. West Carroll
|10-3
|40
|9
|10. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|10-2
|19
|NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class Division II - Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brentwood Academy (11)
|19-1
|135
|1
|2. CBHS (2)
|20-0
|128
|2
|3. Knoxville Catholic
|17-3
|108
|3
|4. McCallie (1)
|19-1
|102
|4
|5. Ensworth
|16-3
|81
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points:
|Class Division II - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. First Assembly Christian (10)
|17-2
|136
|2
|2. Goodpasture (4)
|16-4
|125
|1
|3. Friendship Christian
|16-5
|94
|4
|4. Davidson Academy
|14-4
|84
|5
|5. Columbia Academy
|16-5
|74
|3
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sacred Heart 27. Notre Dame 14.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.