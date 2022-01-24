The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class Division I - Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Beech (13)23-01381
2. Morristown-Hamblen High School East21-11182
3. Bartlett (1)20-61073
4. Cane Ridge13-6884
5. Whitehaven17-1816
6. Memphis East12-4715
7. Bearden15-5507
8. Dobyns-Bennett19-4438
9. Lebanon19-4379
10. Henry County14-19NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class Division I - Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Jackson South Side (12)14-21361
2. Clinton (1)18-21223
3. Greenbrier (1)17-11004
4. Grainger16-2935
5. Greeneville14-6912
6. Fulton14-3826
7. Obion County13-3468
8. Dyersburg15-43710
9. Jackson North Side12-3367
10. Lincoln County14-4109

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class Division I - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. East Nashville (14)17-21401
2. Fairview15-31212
3. Power Center Academy High School9-2993
4. Smith County16-4964
5. Camden16-3805
6. Jackson County13-4716
7. Summertown16-5627
8. Scotts Hill13-3398
9. Pearl-Cohn9-62710
10. Gatlinburg-Pittman18-5219

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class Division I - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Pickett County (10)16-31351
2. Middleton (2)14-11232
3. Clay County (1)11-41034
4. MAHS (1)15-3943
5. Santa Fe14-3746
6. North Greene20-4685
7. Hampton15-5528
8. Peabody13-6467
9. West Carroll10-3409
10. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering10-219NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class Division II - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Brentwood Academy (11)19-11351
2. CBHS (2)20-01282
3. Knoxville Catholic17-31083
4. McCallie (1)19-11024
5. Ensworth16-3815

Others receiving 12 or more points:

Class Division II - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. First Assembly Christian (10)17-21362
2. Goodpasture (4)16-41251
3. Friendship Christian16-5944
4. Davidson Academy14-4845
5. Columbia Academy16-5743

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sacred Heart 27. Notre Dame 14.

———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

