The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Independence (8)22-31151
2. Hillsboro (3)18-31033
3. Bartlett (1)17-8812
4. William Blount22-4784
5. Oak Ridge18-359T7
6. Germantown17-5475
7. Bradley Central16-3409
8. Gallatin19-43810
9. Rossview19-427NR
10. Houston15-624NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland 18.

Division I - Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Haywood County (7)20-41092
2. Stone Memorial19-3994
3. Crockett County19-3901
4. Fulton (4)19-5876
5. Livingston Academy (1)20-3703
6. Fayette Ware18-6548
7. Lawrence County20-4455
8. Tennessee20-63910
9. Dyersburg17-418NR
10. Dyer County15-5139

Others receiving 12 or more points: Melrose 12.

Division I - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. East Nashville (12)19-01201
2. Fairview19-3982
3. Kingston17-3705
4. Cascade19-4656
5. Douglass15-6634
6. Chuckey-Doak20-4623
7. Milan17-5507
8. Gibson County16-63210
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman17-4228
9. Power Center Academy High School15-822NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Alcoa 16. Tyner Academy 14.

Division I - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Middleton (12)16-11201
2. Clay County18-31082
3. Hampton18-5894
4. Richland17-4733
5. Gordonsville17-5727
6. East Robertson15-5466
7. Eagleville16-7398
8. McKenzie12-5385
9. Chattanooga Preparatory18-82310
10. Santa Fe15-613NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Briarcrest (8)24-21141
2. Brentwood Academy (4)17-21112
3. MBA18-3953
4. Knoxville Webb18-6645
5. CBHS16-5444

Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 26. Knoxville Catholic 14. MUS 12.

Division II - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Goodpasture (10)21-11181
2. Lausanne Collegiate (2)21-21083
3. Boyd Buchanan20-3772
4. Clarksville Academy18-5695
5. Sacred Heart20-530NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: King's Academy 27. Davidson Academy 22. First Assembly Christian 15. Columbia Academy 14.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

