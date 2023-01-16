The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. William Blount (1)19-3744
2. Bartlett (6)15-6681
3. Germantown (1)16-3665
4. Independence (1)18-3606
5. Hillsboro14-3542
6. Memphis East (1)15-5448
7. Hardin Valley17-343NR
8. Gallatin15-2429
9. Cleveland16-4383
10. Whitehaven11-4377

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Livingston Academy (10)17-01001
2. Crockett County17-2754
3. Haywood County16-4712
4. Lawrence County17-3683
5. Stone Memorial15-3485
6. Melrose13-4407
7. Fulton15-5366
8. Obion County16-23210
9. Fayette Ware16-6288
10. Tennessee15-5209

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 15.

Division I - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. East Nashville (10)16-01001
2. Fairview15-2862
3. Chuckey-Doak17-2774
4. Milan14-4523
5. Douglass11-5477
6. Kingston11-3396
7. Cascade14-4378
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman14-3255
9. Cheatham County15-6219
10. Tyner Academy10-420NR
(tie) Power Center High School12-82010

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gibson County 12.

Division I - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Middleton (9)12-1991
2. Clay County (1)14-3912
3. Richland14-3743
4. East Robertson13-3665
5. Hampton13-5584
6. Eagleville14-5436
7. Gordonsville14-4428
8. McKenzie9-3407
9. North Greene13-71510
10. Pickett County11-7129

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Briarcrest (10)22-11001
2. Brentwood Academy14-2832
3. MBA14-2754
4. CBHS14-4573
5. Christ Presbyterian Academy14-5455

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Knoxville Webb 15.

Class Division II - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Goodpasture (7)16-1971
2. Boyd Buchanan (1)18-3852
3. King's Academy16-4765
4. Davidson Academy15-3613
5. Lausanne Collegiate (2)15-2494

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville;TheWilliamsonHerald,Franklin;JohnsonCityPress,JohnsonCity;UnionCityDailyMessenger,UnionCity;WCMT,Martin;TheMirror-Exchange,Milan.¤

