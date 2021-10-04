BC-FBH--Tennessee Prep Poll

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 4, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (16)6-01771
2. Maryville (2)7-01632
3. Summit7-01324
4. Riverdale7-01283
5. Bradley Central6-01065
6. Collierville7-0958
7. Ravenwood5-2577
8. Germantown5-2536
9. Hendersonville4-223NR
10. Dobyns Bennet5-2169

Others receiving 10 or more votes: Lebanon 15. Cleveland 11. Rockvale 10.

Division I - Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (10)6-11672
2. Page7-01374
(tie) Powell (5)6-11373
4. Memphis Central (1)6-01305
5. Station Camp (1)6-0107T6
6. Mt. Juliet (1)6-1951
7. Springfield6-182T6
8. Knoxville Central4-247T9
9. Rhea County5-133NR
10. Campbell County6-115NR

Others receiving 10 or more votes: Green Hill 13. David Crockett 10.

Division I - Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (18)7-01801
2. Tullahoma7-01562
3. Elizabethton5-11423
4. Haywood County6-01244
5. Hardin County7-0996
(tie) Pearl-Cohn6-1995
7. Montgomery Central7-0707
8. Marshall County5-1498
9. Upperman6-1409
10. South Doyle5-22410

Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.

Division I - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (18)6-11801
2. Loudon7-01543
3. Dyersburg6-01425
4. Giles County5-01214
5. Covington5-11052
6. Unicoi County7-0916
7. Waverly6-2568
8. Kingston6-15310
9. White House6-150NR
10. Fairview4-3177

Others receiving 10 or more votes: East Nashville 10.

Division I - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Meigs County (16)6-01781
2. Trousdale County (1)6-01552
3. Westview (1)6-11384
4. Marion County5-01175
5. Huntingdon6-1807
6. Memphis Academy5-1676
7. Riverside6-1628
8. Hampton5-1573
9. Forrest5-239T9
10. South Greene5-232NR

Others receiving 10 or more votes: Tyner Academy 27. Fairley 10.

Division I - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Peabody (14)7-01761
2. Fayetteville (4)7-01662
3. McKenzie7-01314
4. South Pittsburg4-11303
5. Gordonsville7-01115
6. Clay County6-0858
7. Cloudland5-1539
8. Middle College6-05010
9. Dresden5-2456
10. Cornersville6-2427

Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.

Division II - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Nashville Christian School (18)5-11801
2. DCA6-11563
3. University-Jackson5-21464
4. Friendship Christian5-3965
5. King's Academy4-3692

Others receiving 10 or more votes: Jackson Christian 41. Clarksville Academy 13.

Division II - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. CPA (14)6-01761
2. Lipscomb Academy (3)5-11642
3. Lausanne Collegiate6-01413
4. Silverdale Baptist Academy (1)6-01314
5. ECS5-236NR

Others receiving 10 or more votes: Davidson Academy 30. Knoxville Webb 30.

Division II - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McCallie (18)5-01801
2. Briarcrest7-01522
3. Ensworth7-01453
4. Knoxville Catholic5-11194
5. Baylor5-2995

Others receiving 10 or more votes: MBA 13.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Advocate and Democrat , Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

