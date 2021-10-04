BC-FBH--Tennessee Prep Poll
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 4, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I - Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Oakland (16)
|6-0
|177
|1
|2. Maryville (2)
|7-0
|163
|2
|3. Summit
|7-0
|132
|4
|4. Riverdale
|7-0
|128
|3
|5. Bradley Central
|6-0
|106
|5
|6. Collierville
|7-0
|95
|8
|7. Ravenwood
|5-2
|57
|7
|8. Germantown
|5-2
|53
|6
|9. Hendersonville
|4-2
|23
|NR
|10. Dobyns Bennet
|5-2
|16
|9
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Lebanon 15. Cleveland 11. Rockvale 10.
|Division I - Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (10)
|6-1
|167
|2
|2. Page
|7-0
|137
|4
|(tie) Powell (5)
|6-1
|137
|3
|4. Memphis Central (1)
|6-0
|130
|5
|5. Station Camp (1)
|6-0
|107
|T6
|6. Mt. Juliet (1)
|6-1
|95
|1
|7. Springfield
|6-1
|82
|T6
|8. Knoxville Central
|4-2
|47
|T9
|9. Rhea County
|5-1
|33
|NR
|10. Campbell County
|6-1
|15
|NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Green Hill 13. David Crockett 10.
|Division I - Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (18)
|7-0
|180
|1
|2. Tullahoma
|7-0
|156
|2
|3. Elizabethton
|5-1
|142
|3
|4. Haywood County
|6-0
|124
|4
|5. Hardin County
|7-0
|99
|6
|(tie) Pearl-Cohn
|6-1
|99
|5
|7. Montgomery Central
|7-0
|70
|7
|8. Marshall County
|5-1
|49
|8
|9. Upperman
|6-1
|40
|9
|10. South Doyle
|5-2
|24
|10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
|Division I - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (18)
|6-1
|180
|1
|2. Loudon
|7-0
|154
|3
|3. Dyersburg
|6-0
|142
|5
|4. Giles County
|5-0
|121
|4
|5. Covington
|5-1
|105
|2
|6. Unicoi County
|7-0
|91
|6
|7. Waverly
|6-2
|56
|8
|8. Kingston
|6-1
|53
|10
|9. White House
|6-1
|50
|NR
|10. Fairview
|4-3
|17
|7
Others receiving 10 or more votes: East Nashville 10.
|Division I - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Meigs County (16)
|6-0
|178
|1
|2. Trousdale County (1)
|6-0
|155
|2
|3. Westview (1)
|6-1
|138
|4
|4. Marion County
|5-0
|117
|5
|5. Huntingdon
|6-1
|80
|7
|6. Memphis Academy
|5-1
|67
|6
|7. Riverside
|6-1
|62
|8
|8. Hampton
|5-1
|57
|3
|9. Forrest
|5-2
|39
|T9
|10. South Greene
|5-2
|32
|NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Tyner Academy 27. Fairley 10.
|Division I - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Peabody (14)
|7-0
|176
|1
|2. Fayetteville (4)
|7-0
|166
|2
|3. McKenzie
|7-0
|131
|4
|4. South Pittsburg
|4-1
|130
|3
|5. Gordonsville
|7-0
|111
|5
|6. Clay County
|6-0
|85
|8
|7. Cloudland
|5-1
|53
|9
|8. Middle College
|6-0
|50
|10
|9. Dresden
|5-2
|45
|6
|10. Cornersville
|6-2
|42
|7
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
|Division II - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Nashville Christian School (18)
|5-1
|180
|1
|2. DCA
|6-1
|156
|3
|3. University-Jackson
|5-2
|146
|4
|4. Friendship Christian
|5-3
|96
|5
|5. King's Academy
|4-3
|69
|2
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Jackson Christian 41. Clarksville Academy 13.
|Division II - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. CPA (14)
|6-0
|176
|1
|2. Lipscomb Academy (3)
|5-1
|164
|2
|3. Lausanne Collegiate
|6-0
|141
|3
|4. Silverdale Baptist Academy (1)
|6-0
|131
|4
|5. ECS
|5-2
|36
|NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Davidson Academy 30. Knoxville Webb 30.
|Division II - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. McCallie (18)
|5-0
|180
|1
|2. Briarcrest
|7-0
|152
|2
|3. Ensworth
|7-0
|145
|3
|4. Knoxville Catholic
|5-1
|119
|4
|5. Baylor
|5-2
|99
|5
Others receiving 10 or more votes: MBA 13.
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Marshall County Tribune, Lewisburg; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Advocate and Democrat , Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.