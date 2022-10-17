BC-FBH--Tennessee Prep Poll

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 17, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (12)7-11201
2. Cane Ridge7-11052
3. Dobyns-Bennett7-1953
4. Maryville6-2864
5. Centennial7-1596
6. Houston6-244T7
7. Collierville7-136T7
8. Ravenwood5-3259
9. Farragut6-219NR
10. Bearden6-218NR

Others receiving votes: Beech 16. Blackman 14. Bradley Central 11. Bartlett 11. Brentwood 1.

Division I - Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (12)8-01201
2. Nolensville8-01023
3. Munford8-0982
4. Page7-1864
5. Daniel Boone8-0675
6. Henry County6-2586
7. Powell6-2467
8. Mt. Juliet7-2349
9. White County6-22410
10. McMinn County6-212NR

Others receiving votes: Sevier County 8. Springfield 4. Oak Ridge 1.

Division I - Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (12)9-01201
2. Anderson County8-01062
3. Haywood County8-0983
4. Pearl-Cohn7-2705
5. Upperman6-2637
6. Macon County7-1616
7. Marshall County7-1488
8. Stone Memorial7-1359
9. Red Bank7-1304
10. Melrose7-110NR
(tie) Dekalb County6-21010

Others receiving votes: Hardin County 6. Elizabethton 2. Craigmont 1.

Division I - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (12)7-11201
2. East Nashville8-01052
3. Covington7-1993
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman7-1824
5. Waverly6-1675
6. Giles County6-2566
7. Smith County7-1488
8. Chuckey-Doak7-1407
9. Sweetwater7-2209
10. Fairview6-211NR

Others receiving votes: West Greene 10. Unicoi County 1. Sheffield 1.

Division I - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tyner Academy (11)8-01191
2. Hampton7-11032
3. Fairley8-0953
4. Riverside7-1764
5. Westview (1)6-2745
6. East Robertson7-1646
7. Huntingdon6-2457
8. Freedom Prep7-1358
9. Union City7-1279
10. Lewis County7-12110

Others receiving votes: Meigs County 1.

Division I - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Fayetteville (6)8-01142
2. McKenzie (4)8-01021
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering(1)8-0983
4. Peabody7-1834
5. South Pittsburg7-2685
6. Dresden7-1606
7. Moore County7-1497
8. Clay County7-1398
9. Coalfield7-1229
10. Gordonsville6-214NR

Others receiving votes: McEwen 11.

Division II - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (11)8-01191
2. University-Jackson (1)7-11092
3. Middle Tennessee Christian7-1933
4. Jackson Christian6-1844
5. Nashville Christian School6-2755

Others receiving votes: none.

Division II - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (12)8-01201
2. Knoxville Webb8-01062
3. Lausanne Collegiate6-1853
4. Chattanooga Christian7-1834
5. Franklin Road Academy7-1715

Others receiving votes: CPA 15.

Division II - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. MBA (12)8-01201
2. Baylor7-11082
3. McCallie6-2963
4. Brentwood Academy6-2844
5. Ensworth6-2725

Others receiving votes: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Tennessean, Nashville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.¤

