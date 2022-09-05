The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (12)3-01291
2. Maryville (1)3-01182
3. Lebanon3-0943
4. Collierville3-0806
5. Ravenwood2-1774
6. Cane Ridge3-0647
7. Dobyns Bennet3-0488
8. Germantown3-041NR
9. Bradley Central3-03410
10. Blackman2-112NR

Others receiving votes: Riverdale 10. Independence 6. Smyrna 1. Whitehaven 1.

Division I - Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Page (8)3-01241
2. Knoxville West (4)3-01192
3. Springfield (1)3-0883
4. Munford3-0864
5. Henry County2-1706
6. Nolensville3-0657
7. Daniel Boone3-0568
8. Oak Ridge2-1309
9. McMinn County2-127NR
10. Morristown West3-017NR

Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 9. White County 8. Green Hill 6. Franklin County 6. Rhea County 3. Karns 1.

Division I - Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (11)3-01281
2. Anderson County (2)3-01152
3. Haywood County2-01043
4. Upperman3-089T4
5. Hardin County3-081T4
6. Red Bank2-0636
7. Marshall County3-0457
8. Milan3-0438
9. Pearl-Cohn1-22210
10. Tullahoma1-1129

Others receiving votes: Lawrence County 4. Macon County 4. South Gibson 2. East Hamilton 1. Stone Memorial 1. Melrose 1.

Division I - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (13)3-01301
2. East Nashville3-01162
3. Covington2-1993
4. Giles County3-0845
5. Unicoi County3-0696
6. Kingston3-0657
7. Dyersburg2-1418
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman2-1389
9. Sweetwater2-124NR
10. Loudon2-1224

Others receiving votes: Waverly 17. Fairview 6. Chuckey-Doak 4.

Division I - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Hampton (8)3-01231
2. Tyner Academy (5)3-01193
3. Riverside3-01015
4. Union City3-0994
5. Huntingdon2-1716
6. Harpeth3-04410
7. Freedom Prep3-029NR
8. Loretto2-121NR
(tie) Forrest2-1212
10. Fairley3-019NR

Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 17. Mt. Pleasant 15. Polk County 9. Westview 8. Meigs County 8. Monterey 5. East Robertson 4. Watertown 2.

Division I - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McKenzie (12)3-01291
2. Fayetteville (1)3-01172
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering2-01003
4. Dresden3-0884
5. Peabody2-1665
6. South Pittsburg2-1646
7. Moore County3-0498
8. McEwen2-0347
9. Coalfield3-02510
10. Clay County2-0249

Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 5. Lake County 4. West Carroll 4. Whitwell 3. Oakdale 3.

Division II - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (6)3-01212
2. Jackson Christian (6)2-01181
3. University-Jackson (1)2-11084
4. Middle Tennessee Christian2-1745
5. Grace Christian Academy3-048NR

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 38. Lakeway Christian 13.

Division II - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (12)3-01291
2. Lausanne Collegiate2-01132
3. CPA2-1994
4. Boyd Buchanan (1)3-0985
5. Knoxville Webb3-036NR

Others receiving votes: CAK 25. Franklin Road Academy 14. Notre Dame 6.

Division II - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. MBA (11)3-01272
2. Baylor (1)3-01123
3. McCallie (1)2-11021
4. Brentwood Academy2-1935
5. Pope John Paul II3-062NR

Others receiving votes: Ensworth 24.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Greeneville Sun; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

