The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I - Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Oakland (12)
|3-0
|129
|1
|2. Maryville (1)
|3-0
|118
|2
|3. Lebanon
|3-0
|94
|3
|4. Collierville
|3-0
|80
|6
|5. Ravenwood
|2-1
|77
|4
|6. Cane Ridge
|3-0
|64
|7
|7. Dobyns Bennet
|3-0
|48
|8
|8. Germantown
|3-0
|41
|NR
|9. Bradley Central
|3-0
|34
|10
|10. Blackman
|2-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Riverdale 10. Independence 6. Smyrna 1. Whitehaven 1.
|Division I - Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Page (8)
|3-0
|124
|1
|2. Knoxville West (4)
|3-0
|119
|2
|3. Springfield (1)
|3-0
|88
|3
|4. Munford
|3-0
|86
|4
|5. Henry County
|2-1
|70
|6
|6. Nolensville
|3-0
|65
|7
|7. Daniel Boone
|3-0
|56
|8
|8. Oak Ridge
|2-1
|30
|9
|9. McMinn County
|2-1
|27
|NR
|10. Morristown West
|3-0
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 9. White County 8. Green Hill 6. Franklin County 6. Rhea County 3. Karns 1.
|Division I - Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Greeneville (11)
|3-0
|128
|1
|2. Anderson County (2)
|3-0
|115
|2
|3. Haywood County
|2-0
|104
|3
|4. Upperman
|3-0
|89
|T4
|5. Hardin County
|3-0
|81
|T4
|6. Red Bank
|2-0
|63
|6
|7. Marshall County
|3-0
|45
|7
|8. Milan
|3-0
|43
|8
|9. Pearl-Cohn
|1-2
|22
|10
|10. Tullahoma
|1-1
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Lawrence County 4. Macon County 4. South Gibson 2. East Hamilton 1. Stone Memorial 1. Melrose 1.
|Division I - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (13)
|3-0
|130
|1
|2. East Nashville
|3-0
|116
|2
|3. Covington
|2-1
|99
|3
|4. Giles County
|3-0
|84
|5
|5. Unicoi County
|3-0
|69
|6
|6. Kingston
|3-0
|65
|7
|7. Dyersburg
|2-1
|41
|8
|8. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|2-1
|38
|9
|9. Sweetwater
|2-1
|24
|NR
|10. Loudon
|2-1
|22
|4
Others receiving votes: Waverly 17. Fairview 6. Chuckey-Doak 4.
|Division I - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Hampton (8)
|3-0
|123
|1
|2. Tyner Academy (5)
|3-0
|119
|3
|3. Riverside
|3-0
|101
|5
|4. Union City
|3-0
|99
|4
|5. Huntingdon
|2-1
|71
|6
|6. Harpeth
|3-0
|44
|10
|7. Freedom Prep
|3-0
|29
|NR
|8. Loretto
|2-1
|21
|NR
|(tie) Forrest
|2-1
|21
|2
|10. Fairley
|3-0
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 17. Mt. Pleasant 15. Polk County 9. Westview 8. Meigs County 8. Monterey 5. East Robertson 4. Watertown 2.
|Division I - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. McKenzie (12)
|3-0
|129
|1
|2. Fayetteville (1)
|3-0
|117
|2
|3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|2-0
|100
|3
|4. Dresden
|3-0
|88
|4
|5. Peabody
|2-1
|66
|5
|6. South Pittsburg
|2-1
|64
|6
|7. Moore County
|3-0
|49
|8
|8. McEwen
|2-0
|34
|7
|9. Coalfield
|3-0
|25
|10
|10. Clay County
|2-0
|24
|9
Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 5. Lake County 4. West Carroll 4. Whitwell 3. Oakdale 3.
|Division II - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (6)
|3-0
|121
|2
|2. Jackson Christian (6)
|2-0
|118
|1
|3. University-Jackson (1)
|2-1
|108
|4
|4. Middle Tennessee Christian
|2-1
|74
|5
|5. Grace Christian Academy
|3-0
|48
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 38. Lakeway Christian 13.
|Division II - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lipscomb Academy (12)
|3-0
|129
|1
|2. Lausanne Collegiate
|2-0
|113
|2
|3. CPA
|2-1
|99
|4
|4. Boyd Buchanan (1)
|3-0
|98
|5
|5. Knoxville Webb
|3-0
|36
|NR
Others receiving votes: CAK 25. Franklin Road Academy 14. Notre Dame 6.
|Division II - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. MBA (11)
|3-0
|127
|2
|2. Baylor (1)
|3-0
|112
|3
|3. McCallie (1)
|2-1
|102
|1
|4. Brentwood Academy
|2-1
|93
|5
|5. Pope John Paul II
|3-0
|62
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ensworth 24.
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Greeneville Sun; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Tennessean, Nashville; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤
