The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 18, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I - Class 6A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bradley Central (9)
|5-0
|153
|1
|2. Oakland (6)
|4-1
|137
|2
|3. Brentwood
|5-0
|128
|3
|4. Germantown (1)
|5-0
|120
|4
|5. Mt. Juliet
|5-0
|74
|5
|6. Maryville
|3-2
|66
|6
|7. Bartlett
|4-1
|63
|7
|8. Cleveland
|4-1
|31
|10
|9. Bearden
|2-2
|27
|9
|(tie) Riverdale
|3-2
|27
|8
Others receiving votes: Green Hill 20. Collierville 14. Clarksville 10. Ravenwood 6. Houston 3. Jefferson County 1.
|Division I - Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Knoxville West (16)
|5-0
|160
|1
|2. Centennial
|5-0
|134
|3
|3. Henry County
|4-1
|117
|2
|4. Nolensville
|5-0
|102
|4
|5. Southwind
|5-0
|83
|7
|6. Page
|4-1
|81
|6
|7. Munford
|4-1
|39
|8
|8. Knoxville Halls
|5-0
|35
|NR
|9. Oak Ridge
|3-1
|33
|5
|10. Hendersonville
|4-1
|28
|NR
Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 27. McMinn County 17. Powell 14. East Hamilton 5. Shelbyville 3. Beech 1. Sevier County 1.
|Division I - Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Pearl-Cohn (12)
|5-0
|153
|1
|2. Upperman (3)
|5-0
|125
|2
|3. Elizabethton (1)
|4-0
|118
|3
|4. Hardin County
|5-0
|109
|5
|5. Greeneville
|2-1-1
|108
|4
|6. Haywood County
|4-1
|59
|7
|7. Red Bank
|4-1
|47
|9
|8. Stone Memorial
|4-1
|44
|6
|9. Macon County
|4-1
|35
|10
|10. Marshall County
|4-1
|31
|NR
Others receiving votes: Crockett County 20. Anderson County 11. Gibbs 9. Obion County 8. Loudon 3.
|Division I - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Alcoa (16)
|5-0
|160
|1
|2. East Nashville
|5-0
|138
|2
|3. Dyersburg
|5-0
|131
|3
|4. Meigs County
|5-0
|110
|4
|5. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|4-1
|84
|5
|6. Kingston
|4-1
|62
|7
|7. Giles County
|2-2
|44
|6
|8. Covington
|3-2
|40
|8
|9. Chuckey-Doak
|4-1
|36
|10
|10. McMinn Central
|4-1
|35
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ripley 13. Sequatchie County 12. White House-Heritage 5. Westview 4. Bolton 4. Sheffield 1. Unicoi County 1.
|Division I - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Milan (5)
|5-0
|137
|2
|2. Riverside (9)
|4-1
|130
|1
|3. East Robertson (2)
|5-0
|120
|3
|4. York Institute
|5-0
|113
|4
|5. Marion County
|5-0
|108
|5
|6. Mt. Pleasant
|5-0
|58
|9
|7. Huntingdon
|3-1
|56
|7
|8. Loretto
|5-0
|46
|NR
|9. Lewis County
|4-1
|27
|6
|(tie) Smith County
|4-1
|27
|10
Others receiving votes: Fairley 19. Hampton 14. Memphis Business Academy 10. South Greene 9. East Hickman 8. Mitchell 5. Forrest 2. Monterey 1.
|Division I - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. South Pittsburg (10)
|5-0
|154
|1
|2. Dresden (6)
|5-0
|149
|2
|3. Coalfield
|5-0
|112
|3
|4. Moore County
|5-0
|109
|4
|5. McKenzie
|4-1
|91
|5
|6. Whitwell
|5-0
|76
|6
|7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering
|4-0
|71
|7
|8. Union City
|3-2
|49
|8
|9. Clay County
|3-2
|17
|NR
|10. Collinwood
|3-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cloudland 11. Sale Creek 8. West Carroll 5. Gordonsville 5. Gleason 4. Middle College 2. Greenback 1. Jellico 1. Oliver Springs 1.
|Division II - Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Friendship Christian (13)
|5-0
|147
|1
|2. Jackson Christian (2)
|5-0
|134
|2
|3. Middle Tennessee Christian
|5-0
|124
|3
|4. Trinity Christian Academy
|3-1
|62
|5
|5. Rosemark Academy
|5-0
|58
|NR
Others receiving votes: First Assembly Christian 51. Columbia Academy 26. Franklin Grace Christian Academy 14. DCA 7. Nashville Christian School 7.
|Division II - Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Franklin Road Academy (8)
|5-0
|143
|1
|2. CPA (6)
|4-1
|132
|2
|3. Knoxville Webb (1)
|5-0
|117
|3
|4. Boyd Buchanan
|5-0
|115
|4
|5. Davidson Academy
|5-0
|75
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 27. CAK 10. Grace Christian Academy Knoxville 9. Chattanooga Christian 6. Lakeway Christian 6.
|Division II - Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. McCallie (11)
|5-0
|153
|1
|2. Baylor (4)
|4-1
|143
|2
|3. Ensworth
|4-1
|105
|3
|(tie) MUS
|5-0
|105
|4
|5. Lipscomb Academy
|2-3
|78
|NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 27. Father Ryan 19. Brentwood Academy 10.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; The Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Koxville, The Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin.¤
