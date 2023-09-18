BC-FBH--Tennessee Prep Poll

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 18, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bradley Central (9)5-01531
2. Oakland (6)4-11372
3. Brentwood5-01283
4. Germantown (1)5-01204
5. Mt. Juliet5-0745
6. Maryville3-2666
7. Bartlett4-1637
8. Cleveland4-13110
9. Bearden2-2279
(tie) Riverdale3-2278

Others receiving votes: Green Hill 20. Collierville 14. Clarksville 10. Ravenwood 6. Houston 3. Jefferson County 1.

Division I - Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (16)5-01601
2. Centennial5-01343
3. Henry County4-11172
4. Nolensville5-01024
5. Southwind5-0837
6. Page4-1816
7. Munford4-1398
8. Knoxville Halls5-035NR
9. Oak Ridge3-1335
10. Hendersonville4-128NR

Others receiving votes: Walker Valley 27. McMinn County 17. Powell 14. East Hamilton 5. Shelbyville 3. Beech 1. Sevier County 1.

Division I - Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Pearl-Cohn (12)5-01531
2. Upperman (3)5-01252
3. Elizabethton (1)4-01183
4. Hardin County5-01095
5. Greeneville2-1-11084
6. Haywood County4-1597
7. Red Bank4-1479
8. Stone Memorial4-1446
9. Macon County4-13510
10. Marshall County4-131NR

Others receiving votes: Crockett County 20. Anderson County 11. Gibbs 9. Obion County 8. Loudon 3.

Division I - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (16)5-01601
2. East Nashville5-01382
3. Dyersburg5-01313
4. Meigs County5-01104
5. Gatlinburg-Pittman4-1845
6. Kingston4-1627
7. Giles County2-2446
8. Covington3-2408
9. Chuckey-Doak4-13610
10. McMinn Central4-135NR

Others receiving votes: Ripley 13. Sequatchie County 12. White House-Heritage 5. Westview 4. Bolton 4. Sheffield 1. Unicoi County 1.

Division I - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Milan (5)5-01372
2. Riverside (9)4-11301
3. East Robertson (2)5-01203
4. York Institute5-01134
5. Marion County5-01085
6. Mt. Pleasant5-0589
7. Huntingdon3-1567
8. Loretto5-046NR
9. Lewis County4-1276
(tie) Smith County4-12710

Others receiving votes: Fairley 19. Hampton 14. Memphis Business Academy 10. South Greene 9. East Hickman 8. Mitchell 5. Forrest 2. Monterey 1.

Division I - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (10)5-01541
2. Dresden (6)5-01492
3. Coalfield5-01123
4. Moore County5-01094
5. McKenzie4-1915
6. Whitwell5-0766
7. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering4-0717
8. Union City3-2498
9. Clay County3-217NR
10. Collinwood3-114NR

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 11. Sale Creek 8. West Carroll 5. Gordonsville 5. Gleason 4. Middle College 2. Greenback 1. Jellico 1. Oliver Springs 1.

Division II - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (13)5-01471
2. Jackson Christian (2)5-01342
3. Middle Tennessee Christian5-01243
4. Trinity Christian Academy3-1625
5. Rosemark Academy5-058NR

Others receiving votes: First Assembly Christian 51. Columbia Academy 26. Franklin Grace Christian Academy 14. DCA 7. Nashville Christian School 7.

Division II - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Franklin Road Academy (8)5-01431
2. CPA (6)4-11322
3. Knoxville Webb (1)5-01173
4. Boyd Buchanan5-01154
5. Davidson Academy5-075NR

Others receiving votes: Lausanne Collegiate 27. CAK 10. Grace Christian Academy Knoxville 9. Chattanooga Christian 6. Lakeway Christian 6.

Division II - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McCallie (11)5-01531
2. Baylor (4)4-11432
3. Ensworth4-11053
(tie) MUS5-01054
5. Lipscomb Academy2-378NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville Catholic 27. Father Ryan 19. Brentwood Academy 10.

———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; The Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Koxville, The Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin.¤

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

