The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 19, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (14)5-01401
2. Collierville5-01152
3. Maryville4-11133
4. Germantown5-0915
5. Dobyns Bennet5-0904
6. Ravenwood3-2636
7. Bradley Central5-0587
8. Blackman4-1439
9. Cane Ridge4-12410
10. Smyrna4-020NR

Others receiving votes: Rockvale 3. Lebanon 3. Houston 3. Jefferson County 2. Farragut 1. Centennial 1.

Division I - Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Page (8)5-01341
2. Knoxville West (6)5-01322
3. Springfield5-01103
4. Munford5-0994
5. Nolensville5-0835
6. Daniel Boone5-0716
7. Henry County3-2487
8. Green Hill4-1409
9. White County4-1188
10. Mt. Juliet3-113NR

Others receiving votes: Morristown West 9. McMinn County 5. Karns 3. Powell 3. Portland 2.

Division I - Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (12)5-01381
2. Anderson County (2)5-01262
3. Haywood County4-01133
4. Red Bank4-0894
5. Marshall County5-0865
6. Pearl-Cohn3-2588
7. Macon County5-04510
8. Hardin County4-1449
9. Stone Memorial5-028NR
10. Milan4-1156

Others receiving votes: Upperman 10. Melrose 5. Craigmont 4. South Gibson 4. East Hamilton 3. South Doyle 2.

Division I - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (14)5-01401
2. East Nashville5-01252
3. Covington4-11103
4. Giles County4-1974
5. Unicoi County5-0745
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman4-1687
7. Sweetwater3-1568
8. Waverly4-1449
9. Dyersburg3-22410
10. Kingston4-1176

Others receiving votes: Chuckey-Doak 6. Smith County 6. Sequatchie County 2. Loudon 1.

Division I - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Hampton (10)5-01361
2. Tyner Academy (3)5-01262
3. Union City (1)5-01143
4. Huntingdon4-11004
5. Riverside4-1687
6. Fairley5-0598
7. East Robertson4-152T9
8. Mt. Pleasant4-048T9
9. Harpeth4-1245
10. Freedom Prep4-1196

Others receiving votes: Westview 13. Loretto 4. Westmoreland 2. York Institute 2. Lewis County 1. Meigs County 1. Monterey 1.

Division I - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McKenzie (11)5-01371
2. Fayetteville (3)5-01292
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering4-01103
4. Dresden5-01004
5. Peabody4-1795
6. Coalfield5-0697
7. Clay County4-0439
8. South Pittsburg3-2428
9. Moore County4-1406
10. McEwen3-12010

Others receiving votes: Halls 1.

Division II - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (13)5-01391
2. Jackson Christian (1)4-01242
3. University-Jackson4-11153
4. Middle Tennessee Christian4-1954
5. Grace Christian Academy4-181NR

Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6.

Division II - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Lipscomb Academy (14)5-01401
2. Knoxville Webb5-01223
3. Lausanne Collegiate3-11024
4. CPA3-2895
5. Boyd Buchanan4-1502

Others receiving votes: Chattanooga Christian 26. Franklin Road Academy 18. Silverdale Baptist Academy 13.

Division II - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. MBA (13)5-01391
2. Baylor (1)4-01242
3. McCallie4-11133
4. Brentwood Academy4-11004
5. Ensworth4-178NR

Others receiving votes: Pope John Paul II 6.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; The Daily Memphian, Memphis;.¤

