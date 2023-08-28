BC-FBH--Tennessee Prep Poll

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 6A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oakland (10)1-11931
2. Bradley Central (8)2-01832
3. Maryville (1)2-01683
4. Germantown (2)2-01485
5. Brentwood2-01127
6. Farragut2-0966
7. Collierville2-0779
8. Riverdale1-1754
9. Bearden0-2288
(tie) Mt. Juliet2-028NR

Others receiving votes: Cleveland 10. Bartlett 9. Houston 6. Cane Ridge 6. Science Hill 4. Arlington 3. Green Hill 2. Ravenwood 2. Stewarts Creek 2. Dobyns-Bennett 1. Coffee County 1. Cordova 1.

Division I - Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Knoxville West (21)2-02101
2. Henry County2-01754
3. Nolensville2-01235
4. Powell1-1122T2
5. Page1-1106T2
6. Munford2-0958
7. Centennial2-08810
8. Beech1-1587
9. Hendersonville2-032NR
(tie) Springfield1-1326

Others receiving votes: Rhea County 31. Oak Ridge 29. Walker Valley 22. Southwind 14. East Hamilton 10. Sevier County 5. Hillsboro 2. McMinn County 1.

Division I - Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Greeneville (10)1-0-11931
2. Pearl-Cohn (10)2-0184T3
3. Elizabethton2-0166T3
4. Upperman (1)2-01267
5. Haywood County2-01016
6. Hardin County2-0878
7. Red Bank2-0715
8. Stone Memorial2-0679
9. Anderson County0-2642
10. Macon County2-020NR

Others receiving votes: Crockett County 19. White County 19. South Gibson 18. Marshall County 10. Chester County 6. Obion County 3. Loudon 1.

Division I - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Alcoa (21)2-02101
2. East Nashville2-01812
3. Gatlinburg-Pittman2-01683
4. Dyersburg2-01524
5. Covington1-1896
6. Meigs County1-069T10
7. Chuckey-Doak2-065T10
8. Giles County1-1615
9. Kingston2-035NR
10. Watertown2-030NR

Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 29. Sequatchie County 24. White House-Heritage 15. Pigeon Forge 8. Westview 7. Tyner Academy 6. Bolivar Central 4. McMinn Central 2.

Division I - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Riverside (14)2-01811
2. Milan (5)2-01692
3. East Robertson2-01246
4. York Institute (1)2-01195
5. Lewis County2-0987
6. Marion County2-0868
7. Huntingdon01-01803
8. Hampton1-1754
9. Smith County (1)2-0719
10. Waverly2-044NR

Others receiving votes: Fairley 35. Mt. Pleasant 15. West Greene 10. Monterey 9. Adamsville 8. Bledsoe County 7. Loretto 7. Fayetteville 7. Polk County 3. Westmoreland 3. Peabody 2. South Greene 2.

Division I - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. South Pittsburg (8)2-01942
2. Dresden (8)2-01883
3. McKenzie (5)1-11541
4. Coalfield2-01494
5. Whitwell2-01055
6. Moore County2-086T9
7. Sale Creek2-070T9
8. Union City0-2576
9. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering1-150NR
10. Gordonsville0-2287

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 27. Eagleville 11. Clay County 10. South Fulton 9. Oakdale 6. Gleason 3. Wayne County 3. Richland 2. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1.

Division II - Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Friendship Christian (20)2-02091
2. Jackson Christian (1)2-01753
3. Middle Tennessee Christian2-01714
4. Nashville Christian School1-11062
5. Trinity Christian Academy1-01005

Others receiving votes: DCA 40. First Assembly Christian 20. Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 19.

Division II - Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Franklin Road Academy (8)2-01932
2. CPA (12)1-11891
3. Knoxville Webb (1)2-01573
4. Boyd Buchanan2-01214
5. Chattanooga Christian2-0865

Others receiving votes: Davidson Academy 42. Lausanne Collegiate 25. University-Jackson 21. Northpoint Christian 6.

Division II - Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McCallie (14)2-01921
2. Baylor (7)1-11842
3. MUS2-01345
4. Lipscomb Academy0-21183
5. Ensworth2-0111NR

Others receiving votes: Brentwood Academy 51. Knoxville Catholic 19. Father Ryan 18. CBHS 13.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Crossville Chronicle, Crossville; The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; Knox News Sentinel, Knoxville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

