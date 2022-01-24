The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Class Division I - Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Blackman (10)
|16-0
|134
|1
|2. Cookeville (3)
|21-0
|127
|2
|3. Bradley Central
|18-2
|105
|4
|4. Bearden (1)
|18-3
|104
|3
|5. Coffee County
|18-3
|77
|6
|6. Farragut
|16-5
|62
|7
|7. Bartlett
|18-5
|60
|5
|8. Arlington
|16-3
|36
|8
|9. Lebanon
|17-5
|27
|9
|10. Rossview
|16-2
|12
|NR
|(tie) Heritage
|17-4
|12
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class Division I - Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Page (14)
|19-1
|140
|1
|2. Jackson South Side
|14-2
|120
|3
|3. Livingston Academy
|18-3
|104
|2
|4. Grainger
|16-4
|100
|4
|5. White County
|16-4
|72
|8
|6. Greeneville
|16-5
|70
|6
|7. Upperman
|16-5
|53
|5
|8. South Gibson
|18-5
|37
|7
|9. Creek Wood
|17-4
|18
|NR
|(tie) Seymour
|18-4
|18
|9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class Division I - Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loretto (14)
|17-0
|140
|1
|2. Westview
|17-2
|122
|3
|3. Gibson County
|20-2
|107
|2
|4. McMinn Central
|14-3
|94
|4
|5. Summertown
|19-2
|91
|5
|6. East Nashville
|15-1
|70
|6
|7. Westmoreland
|17-3
|55
|8
|8. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|17-5
|34
|7
|9. York Institute
|12-5
|30
|9
|10. Stewart County
|13-5
|16
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class Division I - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. McKenzie (14)
|16-1
|140
|1
|2. Pickett County
|16-3
|126
|2
|3. Clay County
|13-3
|111
|3
|4. Gleason
|17-4
|86
|5
|5. Huntland
|18-4
|74
|6
|6. Clarkrange
|15-6
|69
|4
|7. Wayne County
|20-4
|65
|7
|8. Unaka
|16-4
|36
|8
|9. Red Boiling Springs
|15-5
|29
|9
|10. Sunbright
|17-4
|27
|10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class Division II - Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ensworth (14)
|12-4
|140
|1
|2. Father Ryan
|10-3
|125
|2
|3. Christ Presbyterian Academy
|10-4
|102
|5
|(tie) Knoxville Catholic
|14-7
|102
|3
|5. Brentwood Academy
|14-5
|91
|4
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Class Division II - Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Lakeway Christian
|(7)
|20-3
|127
|1
|2. Webb School-Bell Buckle (6)
|16-6
|125
|3
|3. Northpoint (1)
|17-2
|123
|2
|4. Trinity Christian Academy
|15-3
|93
|4
|5. Nashville Christian
|16-2
|79
|5
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|———
|All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.