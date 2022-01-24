The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 24, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class Division I - Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Blackman (10)16-01341
2. Cookeville (3)21-01272
3. Bradley Central18-21054
4. Bearden (1)18-31043
5. Coffee County18-3776
6. Farragut16-5627
7. Bartlett18-5605
8. Arlington16-3368
9. Lebanon17-5279
10. Rossview16-212NR
(tie) Heritage17-41210

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class Division I - Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Page (14)19-11401
2. Jackson South Side14-21203
3. Livingston Academy18-31042
4. Grainger16-41004
5. White County16-4728
6. Greeneville16-5706
7. Upperman16-5535
8. South Gibson18-5377
9. Creek Wood17-418NR
(tie) Seymour18-4189

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class Division I - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Loretto (14)17-01401
2. Westview17-21223
3. Gibson County20-21072
4. McMinn Central14-3944
5. Summertown19-2915
6. East Nashville15-1706
7. Westmoreland17-3558
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman17-5347
9. York Institute12-5309
10. Stewart County13-51610

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class Division I - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. McKenzie (14)16-11401
2. Pickett County16-31262
3. Clay County13-31113
4. Gleason17-4865
5. Huntland18-4746
6. Clarkrange15-6694
7. Wayne County20-4657
8. Unaka16-4368
9. Red Boiling Springs15-5299
10. Sunbright17-42710

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class Division II - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ensworth (14)12-41401
2. Father Ryan10-31252
3. Christ Presbyterian Academy10-41025
(tie) Knoxville Catholic14-71023
5. Brentwood Academy14-5914

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Class Division II - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Lakeway Christian(7)20-31271
2. Webb School-Bell Buckle (6)16-61253
3. Northpoint (1)17-21232
4. Trinity Christian Academy15-3934
5. Nashville Christian16-2795

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; Citizen Tribune, Morristown; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

