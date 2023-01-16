The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bearden (7)20-0 97 1
2. Bradley Central (1)18-0 81 T2
(tie) Coffee County (2)22-1 81 T2
4. Blackman19-1 79 4
5. Heritage17-1 53 6
6. Cookeville16-3 33 8
7. Stewarts Creek18-3 25 7
8. Rockvale15-2 22 9
9. Arlington14-421 10
10. Gallatin17-218

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bartlett 17. Sevier County 13.

Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Jackson South Side (9)17-0 99 T1
2. Upperman (1)18-3 81 T1
3. Creek Wood17-2 66 6
4. Elizabethton16-4 59 5
5. White County17-5 52 3
6. Livingston Academy15-3 51 8
7. Greeneville15-5 33 10
8. Dyer County15-2 31 4
9. Cumberland County14-5 27 7
10. Crockett County16-3 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 12.

Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Westview (9)18-0 96 1
2. York Institute (1)17-2 86 3
3. Alcoa18-2 83 2
4. Gibson County18-4 63 6
5. Huntingdon18-2 59 4
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman15-4 40 5
7. Summertown14-5 38 10
8. Cheatham County18-3 35 7
9. McMinn Central13-5 21 8
(tie) Community14-5 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Wayne County (10)18-0 100 1
2. Hampton16-0 84 2
3. McKenzie12-5 66 5
4. Clarkrange16-5 64 3
(tie) Clay County15-4 64 4
6. Dresden14-5 36 7
7. Richland11-4 35 10
8. Pickett County13-6 30 6
9. Houston County14-321 8
10. McEwen15-4 14 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 13.

Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Briarcrest (2)18-3 90 1
(tie) Ensworth (4)14-3 90 3
(tie) Harpeth Hall (4)15-2 90 2
4. Knoxville Webb11-651 4
5. Father Ryan12-3 47 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 32.

Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Nashville Christian (7)21-1 97 1
2. Webb School-Bell Buckle (3)15-3 72 4
3. CAK17-5 69 2
4. Trinity Christian Academy15-4 61 5
5. Ezell-Harding15-343 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 32.

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you