The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
|Division I - Class 4A
|Record Pts Prv
|1. Bearden (7)
|20-0 97 1
|2. Bradley Central (1)
|18-0 81 T2
|(tie) Coffee County (2)
|22-1 81 T2
|4. Blackman
|19-1 79 4
|5. Heritage
|17-1 53 6
|6. Cookeville
|16-3 33 8
|7. Stewarts Creek
|18-3 25 7
|8. Rockvale
|15-2 22 9
|9. Arlington
|14-4
|21 10
|10. Gallatin
|17-2
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bartlett 17. Sevier County 13.
|Division I - Class 3A
|Record Pts Prv
|1. Jackson South Side (9)
|17-0 99 T1
|2. Upperman (1)
|18-3 81 T1
|3. Creek Wood
|17-2 66 6
|4. Elizabethton
|16-4 59 5
|5. White County
|17-5 52 3
|6. Livingston Academy
|15-3 51 8
|7. Greeneville
|15-5 33 10
|8. Dyer County
|15-2 31 4
|9. Cumberland County
|14-5 27 7
|10. Crockett County
|16-3 21 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 12.
|Division I - Class 2A
|Record Pts Prv
|1. Westview (9)
|18-0 96 1
|2. York Institute (1)
|17-2 86 3
|3. Alcoa
|18-2 83 2
|4. Gibson County
|18-4 63 6
|5. Huntingdon
|18-2 59 4
|6. Gatlinburg-Pittman
|15-4 40 5
|7. Summertown
|14-5 38 10
|8. Cheatham County
|18-3 35 7
|9. McMinn Central
|13-5 21 8
|(tie) Community
|14-5 21 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
|Division I - Class 1A
|Record Pts Prv
|1. Wayne County (10)
|18-0 100 1
|2. Hampton
|16-0 84 2
|3. McKenzie
|12-5 66 5
|4. Clarkrange
|16-5 64 3
|(tie) Clay County
|15-4 64 4
|6. Dresden
|14-5 36 7
|7. Richland
|11-4 35 10
|8. Pickett County
|13-6 30 6
|9. Houston County
|14-3
|21 8
|10. McEwen
|15-4 14 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 13.
|Division II - Class 2A
|Record Pts Prv
|1. Briarcrest (2)
|18-3 90 1
|(tie) Ensworth (4)
|14-3 90 3
|(tie) Harpeth Hall (4)
|15-2 90 2
|4. Knoxville Webb
|11-6
|51 4
|5. Father Ryan
|12-3 47 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 32.
|Division II - Class 1A
|Record Pts Prv
|1. Nashville Christian (7)
|21-1 97 1
|2. Webb School-Bell Buckle (3)
|15-3 72 4
|3. CAK
|17-5 69 2
|4. Trinity Christian Academy
|15-4 61 5
|5. Ezell-Harding
|15-3
|43 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 32.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan.
