The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Division I - Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bearden (10)24-01181
2. Bradley Central (2)23-01072
3. Coffee County26-1983
4. Blackman22-2824
5. Cookeville21-3655
6. Heritage20-2576
7. Stewarts Creek22-3447
8. Arlington16-5238
9. Bartlett21-71910
10. Gallatin20-315NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Jackson South Side (10)21-01181
2. Livingston Academy (2)21-31042
3. Upperman21-3953
4. Elizabethton20-4754
(tie) Creek Wood21-3755
6. Greeneville17-6386
7. Cumberland County18-5377
8. Lincoln County20-236NR
9. White County19-7289
10. South Gibson18-62510

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Westview (11)22-01191
2. York Institute (1)20-21072
3. Alcoa22-2983
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman19-4745
5. Gibson County20-6664
6. Huntingdon20-4496
7. McMinn Central17-5448
8. Cheatham County21-4409
9. Community18-52310
(tie) Summertown17-6237

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Wayne County (12)24-01201
2. Hampton20-11002
3. Clay County19-4943
4. McKenzie15-6824
5. Dresden18-5695
6. Clarkrange18-6526
7. Houston County17-433T9
8. Richland14-5298
9. Pickett County14-8287
10. Oneida17-525T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II - Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ensworth (11)20-31191
2. Briarcrest (1)20-3109T2
3. Harpeth Hall18-487T2
4. Knoxville Webb14-7785
5. Christ Presbyterian Academy15-732NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 28. Knoxville Catholic 21.

Division II - Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9)21-41171
2. Nashville Christian (3)25-21112
3. CAK21-5923
4. Ezell-Harding19-4665
5. Trinity Christian Academy18-5524

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.

———
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.¤

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you