FGFTReb
UT MARTINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry273-45-80-60111
Nix131-30-01-2042
Jeffries312-72-22-3346
Simon91-20-00-0112
Stewart324-121-21-61211
Sears288-164-50-42121
D.Williams224-104-40-41416
Kamwanga181-40-05-7032
Myers111-20-00-1012
Endicott92-30-00-2014
Totals20027-6316-219-3582277

Percentages: FG .429, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (D.Williams 4-8, Stewart 2-8, Sears 1-3, Endicott 0-1, Jeffries 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, Jeffries, Nix).

Turnovers: 9 (Curry 3, Kamwanga 3, D.Williams, Nix, Sears).

Steals: 7 (Kamwanga 2, Sears 2, Simon 2, Curry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Griffin280-55-61-4025
Makuoi315-83-53-81313
Boyd363-90-01-6028
Clay325-1610-122-63421
Fitzgerald251-100-00-2102
J.Williams183-32-21-5119
Kueth151-42-21-1014
Bartholomew111-10-00-1023
Acosta30-00-00-0020
Dowuona10-01-20-0011
Totals20019-5623-299-3361866

Percentages: FG .339, FT .793.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Boyd 2-7, Bartholomew 1-1, J.Williams 1-1, Clay 1-5, Fitzgerald 0-3, Kueth 0-3, Griffin 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Makuoi 4, Bartholomew, Boyd, Clay, J.Williams).

Turnovers: 11 (Clay 4, Boyd 2, Makuoi 2, Acosta, Fitzgerald, J.Williams).

Steals: 6 (Kueth 2, Boyd, Dowuona, Griffin, Makuoi).

Technical Fouls: None.

UT Martin383977
Tennessee St.293766

A_372 (10,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

