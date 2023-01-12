|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UT MARTIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|27
|3-4
|5-8
|0-6
|0
|1
|11
|Nix
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|2
|Jeffries
|31
|2-7
|2-2
|2-3
|3
|4
|6
|Simon
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Stewart
|32
|4-12
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|11
|Sears
|28
|8-16
|4-5
|0-4
|2
|1
|21
|D.Williams
|22
|4-10
|4-4
|0-4
|1
|4
|16
|Kamwanga
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|5-7
|0
|3
|2
|Myers
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Endicott
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|16-21
|9-35
|8
|22
|77
Percentages: FG .429, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (D.Williams 4-8, Stewart 2-8, Sears 1-3, Endicott 0-1, Jeffries 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Curry, Jeffries, Nix).
Turnovers: 9 (Curry 3, Kamwanga 3, D.Williams, Nix, Sears).
Steals: 7 (Kamwanga 2, Sears 2, Simon 2, Curry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Griffin
|28
|0-5
|5-6
|1-4
|0
|2
|5
|Makuoi
|31
|5-8
|3-5
|3-8
|1
|3
|13
|Boyd
|36
|3-9
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|8
|Clay
|32
|5-16
|10-12
|2-6
|3
|4
|21
|Fitzgerald
|25
|1-10
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|J.Williams
|18
|3-3
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|9
|Kueth
|15
|1-4
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Bartholomew
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Acosta
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Dowuona
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|19-56
|23-29
|9-33
|6
|18
|66
Percentages: FG .339, FT .793.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Boyd 2-7, Bartholomew 1-1, J.Williams 1-1, Clay 1-5, Fitzgerald 0-3, Kueth 0-3, Griffin 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Makuoi 4, Bartholomew, Boyd, Clay, J.Williams).
Turnovers: 11 (Clay 4, Boyd 2, Makuoi 2, Acosta, Fitzgerald, J.Williams).
Steals: 6 (Kueth 2, Boyd, Dowuona, Griffin, Makuoi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UT Martin
|38
|39
|—
|77
|Tennessee St.
|29
|37
|—
|66
A_372 (10,500).
