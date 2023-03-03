FGFTReb
SIU-EDWARDSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pruitt131-40-00-2023
S.Wright401-70-10-5232
Kurtas60-00-00-0140
Hodge373-90-00-4118
Minor3911-195-52-96232
L.Wright308-162-64-61222
Sakenis212-32-42-4156
Polk70-30-01-3000
Staples41-20-00-1002
Barnes30-00-00-0000
Totals20027-639-169-34121975

Percentages: FG .429, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Minor 5-11, L.Wright 4-7, Hodge 2-5, Pruitt 1-3, Polk 0-2, S.Wright 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Sakenis 4, Kurtas, S.Wright).

Turnovers: 9 (Hodge 2, Minor 2, Pruitt 2, L.Wright, S.Wright, Sakenis).

Steals: 5 (Hodge, Kurtas, L.Wright, Minor, Polk).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UT MARTINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Myers81-30-00-1112
Nix282-70-01-6054
Sears358-1315-161-54233
Stewart381-91-10-5224
D.Williams333-52-20-31111
Curry262-60-20-2026
Jeffries244-86-60-42114
Kamwanga40-10-02-2000
Miguel43-30-00-3017
Totals20024-5524-274-31101581

Percentages: FG .436, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (D.Williams 3-4, Curry 2-3, Sears 2-5, Miguel 1-1, Stewart 1-3, Myers 0-1, Jeffries 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Curry 3, D.Williams, Nix, Sears, Stewart).

Turnovers: 9 (D.Williams 2, Sears 2, Jeffries, Kamwanga, Miguel, Myers, Stewart).

Steals: 6 (Curry 2, Sears 2, Myers, Nix).

Technical Fouls: None.

SIU-Edwardsville363975
UT Martin354681

A_968 (10,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you