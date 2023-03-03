|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pruitt
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|S.Wright
|40
|1-7
|0-1
|0-5
|2
|3
|2
|Kurtas
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|0
|Hodge
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|8
|Minor
|39
|11-19
|5-5
|2-9
|6
|2
|32
|L.Wright
|30
|8-16
|2-6
|4-6
|1
|2
|22
|Sakenis
|21
|2-3
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|5
|6
|Polk
|7
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Staples
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|9-16
|9-34
|12
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .429, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Minor 5-11, L.Wright 4-7, Hodge 2-5, Pruitt 1-3, Polk 0-2, S.Wright 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Sakenis 4, Kurtas, S.Wright).
Turnovers: 9 (Hodge 2, Minor 2, Pruitt 2, L.Wright, S.Wright, Sakenis).
Steals: 5 (Hodge, Kurtas, L.Wright, Minor, Polk).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UT MARTIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Myers
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Nix
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|5
|4
|Sears
|35
|8-13
|15-16
|1-5
|4
|2
|33
|Stewart
|38
|1-9
|1-1
|0-5
|2
|2
|4
|D.Williams
|33
|3-5
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|11
|Curry
|26
|2-6
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Jeffries
|24
|4-8
|6-6
|0-4
|2
|1
|14
|Kamwanga
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Miguel
|4
|3-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|7
|Totals
|200
|24-55
|24-27
|4-31
|10
|15
|81
Percentages: FG .436, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (D.Williams 3-4, Curry 2-3, Sears 2-5, Miguel 1-1, Stewart 1-3, Myers 0-1, Jeffries 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Curry 3, D.Williams, Nix, Sears, Stewart).
Turnovers: 9 (D.Williams 2, Sears 2, Jeffries, Kamwanga, Miguel, Myers, Stewart).
Steals: 6 (Curry 2, Sears 2, Myers, Nix).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SIU-Edwardsville
|36
|39
|—
|75
|UT Martin
|35
|46
|—
|81
A_968 (10,000).
