|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Pruitt
|29
|5-9
|1-2
|2-10
|2
|1
|12
|L.Wright
|24
|2-9
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|7
|S.Wright
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|5
|0
|Minor
|35
|7-13
|5-7
|1-5
|4
|4
|20
|Taylor
|31
|5-13
|4-5
|0-2
|4
|4
|18
|Hodge
|21
|3-5
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|13
|Polk
|18
|0-3
|0-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Kurtas
|14
|3-4
|1-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|7
|Thompson
|12
|3-3
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|0
|7
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|18-29
|5-32
|16
|20
|84
Percentages: FG .459, FT .621.
3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Taylor 4-10, Hodge 3-4, Pruitt 1-2, L.Wright 1-5, Minor 1-5, Polk 0-2, S.Wright 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kurtas 2, L.Wright 2, Minor, S.Wright).
Turnovers: 11 (Pruitt 5, Kurtas 2, Minor 2, Hodge, Polk).
Steals: 3 (Kurtas, Polk, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UT MARTIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Myers
|17
|1-1
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|3
|5
|Nix
|29
|2-4
|0-0
|3-8
|3
|3
|4
|Sears
|34
|11-18
|8-10
|1-8
|3
|3
|30
|Simon
|23
|3-8
|0-2
|0-4
|2
|1
|6
|Stewart
|32
|5-13
|4-4
|0-5
|1
|2
|18
|D.Williams
|25
|4-10
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|16
|Curry
|23
|4-7
|0-1
|2-4
|1
|3
|9
|Kamwanga
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Jeffries
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|31-63
|18-24
|8-34
|10
|22
|90
Percentages: FG .492, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Stewart 4-9, D.Williams 4-10, Myers 1-1, Curry 1-2, Simon 0-1, Sears 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Sears, Simon).
Turnovers: 10 (D.Williams 2, Simon 2, Curry, Jeffries, Myers, Nix, Sears, Stewart).
Steals: 4 (Jeffries 3, Stewart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SIU-Edwardsville
|39
|45
|—
|84
|UT Martin
|44
|46
|—
|90
A_1,178 (4,800).
