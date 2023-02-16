FGFTReb
SIU-EDWARDSVILLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pruitt295-91-22-102112
L.Wright242-92-21-4227
S.Wright160-20-00-0250
Minor357-135-71-54420
Taylor315-134-50-24418
Hodge213-54-40-22113
Polk180-30-30-1010
Kurtas143-41-40-4027
Thompson123-31-21-4007
Totals20028-6118-295-32162084

Percentages: FG .459, FT .621.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Taylor 4-10, Hodge 3-4, Pruitt 1-2, L.Wright 1-5, Minor 1-5, Polk 0-2, S.Wright 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kurtas 2, L.Wright 2, Minor, S.Wright).

Turnovers: 11 (Pruitt 5, Kurtas 2, Minor 2, Hodge, Polk).

Steals: 3 (Kurtas, Polk, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UT MARTINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Myers171-12-31-1035
Nix292-40-03-8334
Sears3411-188-101-83330
Simon233-80-20-4216
Stewart325-134-40-51218
D.Williams254-104-41-30316
Curry234-70-12-4139
Kamwanga110-10-00-1030
Jeffries61-10-00-0012
Totals20031-6318-248-34102290

Percentages: FG .492, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Stewart 4-9, D.Williams 4-10, Myers 1-1, Curry 1-2, Simon 0-1, Sears 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Sears, Simon).

Turnovers: 10 (D.Williams 2, Simon 2, Curry, Jeffries, Myers, Nix, Sears, Stewart).

Steals: 4 (Jeffries 3, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None.

SIU-Edwardsville394584
UT Martin444690

A_1,178 (4,800).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you