E. Illinois0014317
Tennessee St.32401037

First Quarter

TNST_FG Mosley 46, 09:27

Second Quarter

TNST_FG Mosley 42, 11:43

TNST_Bryant 1 run (Mosley kick), 06:04

TNST_Brenson 12 pass from Ellis (Mosley kick), 03:18

TNST_Starling 49 pass from Ellis (Mosley kick), 00:31

Third Quarter

EIU_N.Hill 29 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 13:22

EIU_Eatman 20 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 05:43

Fourth Quarter

TNST_FG Mosley 42, 14:21

TNST_Roberts IV 52 pass from Ellis (Mosley kick), 10:05

EIU_FG Galloway 32, 02:44

EIUTNST
First downs1419
Rushes-yards31-7340-85
Passing115309
Comp-Att-Int10-29-327-36-0
Return Yards10145
Punts-Avg.7-44.36-36.5
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalty-Yards4-3010-78
Time of Possession22:4437:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_E. Illinois, MJ. Flowers 6-36, Ma. Pierre 3-20, Ke. Young 7-14, Ja. Benefield 3-13, Do. Shoffner 2-3, Jo. O'Brien 8-(minus 3), Za. Weir 2-(minus 10). Tennessee St., De. Starling 14-58, Ja. Rouse 13-37, De. Bryant 2-13, Team 1-(minus 1), Tr. Boone III 1-(minus 2), Ra. Rose 1-(minus 5), Dr. Ellis 8-(minus 15).

PASSING_E. Illinois, Jo. O'Brien 9-22-2-103, Za. Weir 1-7-1-12. Tennessee St., Dr. Ellis 27-36-0-309.

RECEIVING_E. Illinois, Ni. Hill 3-40, La. Eatman 1-20, Ju. Bowick 1-16, Co. Willman 1-12, An. Manaves 2-11, Ja. Benefield 1-11, De. Smith 1-5. Tennessee St., Da. Davis 4-70, JJ. Holloman 6-69, De. Starling 3-58, Jo. Roberts IV 3-52, Ch. Brenson 3-29, Jo. Trueheart 3-15, Jy. Smith 1-11, Ja. Rouse 1-5, Za. Thornton 2-4, Ch. Page 1-(minus 4).

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

