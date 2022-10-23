|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|14
|3
|—
|17
|Tennessee St.
|3
|24
|0
|10
|—
|37
First Quarter
TNST_FG Mosley 46, 09:27
Second Quarter
TNST_FG Mosley 42, 11:43
TNST_Bryant 1 run (Mosley kick), 06:04
TNST_Brenson 12 pass from Ellis (Mosley kick), 03:18
TNST_Starling 49 pass from Ellis (Mosley kick), 00:31
Third Quarter
EIU_N.Hill 29 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 13:22
EIU_Eatman 20 pass from O'Brien (Galloway kick), 05:43
Fourth Quarter
TNST_FG Mosley 42, 14:21
TNST_Roberts IV 52 pass from Ellis (Mosley kick), 10:05
EIU_FG Galloway 32, 02:44
|EIU
|TNST
|First downs
|14
|19
|Rushes-yards
|31-73
|40-85
|Passing
|115
|309
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-29-3
|27-36-0
|Return Yards
|101
|45
|Punts-Avg.
|7-44.3
|6-36.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-30
|10-78
|Time of Possession
|22:44
|37:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_E. Illinois, MJ. Flowers 6-36, Ma. Pierre 3-20, Ke. Young 7-14, Ja. Benefield 3-13, Do. Shoffner 2-3, Jo. O'Brien 8-(minus 3), Za. Weir 2-(minus 10). Tennessee St., De. Starling 14-58, Ja. Rouse 13-37, De. Bryant 2-13, Team 1-(minus 1), Tr. Boone III 1-(minus 2), Ra. Rose 1-(minus 5), Dr. Ellis 8-(minus 15).
PASSING_E. Illinois, Jo. O'Brien 9-22-2-103, Za. Weir 1-7-1-12. Tennessee St., Dr. Ellis 27-36-0-309.
RECEIVING_E. Illinois, Ni. Hill 3-40, La. Eatman 1-20, Ju. Bowick 1-16, Co. Willman 1-12, An. Manaves 2-11, Ja. Benefield 1-11, De. Smith 1-5. Tennessee St., Da. Davis 4-70, JJ. Holloman 6-69, De. Starling 3-58, Jo. Roberts IV 3-52, Ch. Brenson 3-29, Jo. Trueheart 3-15, Jy. Smith 1-11, Ja. Rouse 1-5, Za. Thornton 2-4, Ch. Page 1-(minus 4).
