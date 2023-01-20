E. ILLINOIS (7-13)
Malone 2-3 1-1 5, Thomas 6-7 4-4 16, Donaldson 3-7 3-5 9, Hodges 9-18 0-0 22, Rose 2-9 0-0 4, Ellington 5-9 1-6 11, Luers 0-1 0-0 0, Haffner 2-6 0-0 4, Hamlin 1-1 1-2 3, Carlesimo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 10-18 74.
TENNESSEE ST. (11-9)
Griffin 2-2 2-3 7, Makuoi 4-7 1-2 9, Boyd 2-8 2-2 8, Clay 5-13 6-7 18, Fitzgerald 5-9 13-13 26, Riggs Abner 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Acosta 2-2 0-1 4, Bartholomew 0-0 0-0 0, Dowuona 0-0 0-0 0, Kueth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 24-28 78.
Halftime_Tennessee St. 40-20. 3-Point Goals_E. Illinois 4-15 (Hodges 4-7, Carlesimo 0-1, Donaldson 0-1, Haffner 0-1, Luers 0-1, Malone 0-1, Rose 0-3), Tennessee St. 10-24 (Fitzgerald 3-5, Boyd 2-6, Clay 2-7, Griffin 1-1, Riggs Abner 1-2, Williams 1-3). Fouled Out_Rose. Rebounds_E. Illinois 28 (Rose 9), Tennessee St. 27 (Makuoi, Acosta 6). Assists_E. Illinois 22 (Rose 9), Tennessee St. 13 (Fitzgerald 4). Total Fouls_E. Illinois 24, Tennessee St. 17. A_6,331 (10,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.